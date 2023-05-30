Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights in Stanley Cup Final! GM & NHL Trade Rumors, Too

The Vegas Golden Knights made us sweat. They made us wonder. And the Golden Knights looked like they were in trouble before Game 6, but they turned in a beauty. The Golden Knights’ body slammed the Dallas Stars in Game 6 and advanced to the Stanley Cup Final. More than 3% of the country showed up to celebrate Team Latvia’s bronze medal at the World Championships, the Philadelphia Flyers aren’t shopping Carter Hart on the NHL trade block, but they are listening. And our colleagues in Pittsburgh also broke some news about the Pittsburgh Penguins GM hunt.

As many of our readers pointed out, the Golden Knights touched the Campbell Bowl last time and lost, so they avoided it this time. If you’re a superstitious person, both Washington and the Golden Knights touch their trophies.

I’m back in Vegas, and I couldn’t be happier. I will offer a little strip tip for your friends and family coming into town. Don’t be afraid of the Oyo. I’m not staying there this week, and I kind of miss it (I will be staying there for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Final and, hopefully, the celebration). Unlike the mega MGM properties, the small place is easy in and easy out. It’s clean and quiet, and there’s a free breakfast if you grouse just a bit about the $46 resort fee.

Every day I’m in this wonderful city, leaving is tougher. If you keep reading in these large numbers, I might not leave. Let’s get to it…

Vegas Golden Knights / Stanley Cup Final:

Viva, Las Vegas! The Golden Knights stomped a mudhole in Dallas and walked it dry, 6-0. Stanley Cup Final Bound! Get the Vegas Golden Knights recap.

Would they? Would they touch the trophy? Nope. Here’s a list of the last 13 Stanley Cup winners and what they did. Was it bad luck the Golden Knights wouldn’t touch it?

This will be the best party until Vegas wins a Stanley Cup. Latvia has 1.8 million people, and 3-5% of the entire country came to the party. That’s pretty epic: