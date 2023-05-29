STANLEY CUP FINAL BOUND! Golden Knights Crush Stars in Game 6

The Vegas Golden Knights did not have to weather the storm of energy and emotion in the first 10 minutes against the Dallas Stars in Game 6. Instead, the Golden Knights brought the storm to Dallas. The Golden Knights scored three goals in the first 14 minutes and put the game out of reach.

There was no mistaking the better team Monday. The Vegas Golden Knights are Stanley Cup Final bound for the second time in franchise history after beating the Dallas Stars 6-0 at American Airlines Center.

The Golden Knights will host the Florida Panthers Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1.

At the end of the first period, the Golden Knights led 3-0 and outchanced Dallas 14-3, according to NaturalStatTrick.com. It was the period the Golden Knights were missing over the last two games in which they allowed Dallas back into the series.

After allowing a softy that decided the game in Game 5, the Golden Knights took the pressure off goalie Adin Hill. He faced only seven shots and a paltry few scoring chances in the first period. Dallas did not have any high-danger chances.

For the ninth time in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Golden Knights scored a goal in the first five minutes of the game. Just under four minutes into the game, defenseman Brayden McNabb pinched to keep the puck alive. From below the goal line, Keegan Kolesar shoveled a pass to the slot for William Carrier (2), who swept past Jake Oettinger and buried the backhand.

The Golden Knights’ power play converted midway through the first period. Nic Roy slipped a pass across the top of the crease to William Karlsson, racing to the back post. Karlsson (9) snapped it into the yawning cage.

Karlsson’s ninth goal of the playoffs set a single-season franchise record.

A few minutes later, Keegan Kolesar notched his second point and first goal. It was a dandy, too. Kolesar launched the breakout and carried the puck at full speed through center ice.

Kolesar (2) worker a give-and-go at the blue line with Carrier and beat Oettinger at full speed with a glove-side wrister.

Midway through the second period, Nic Hague’s stretch pass to Ivan Barbashev set up a two-on-one. Barbashev fed Jonathan Marchessault, who beat Oettinger through the five-hole with a backhand deke.

Marchessault tied Karlsson’s team record ninth goal of the playoffs.

The Golden Knights again squashed Dallas in the second period. The home team did not have a high-danger scoring chance. They posted a pair of goose eggs in the first two periods.

Hill faced only five more shots in the second period and made all 12 saves through 40 mintues. Overall, Hill stopped 23.

At 4-0, there were no messages to send. There were no fights, scrums, or dirty hits. There was only acceptance. The moment of inevitability had arrived, and Dallas didn’t have any pushback.

Earlier in the third period, William Karlsson scored again. Michael Amadio, who was the only Golden Knights skater without a point in the series, stole the puck from Dallas defenseman Joel Hanley at the blue line. Amadio had a potential breakaway, but Hanley was catching him. Amadio left a drop pass for Karlsson (10), who whipped it past Oettinger.

Later in the third period, the Golden Knights scored again as fans streamed out of American Airlines Center. With mostly empty seats, Amadio (3) also beat Oettinger.

Ten Vegas Golden Knights players had points in Game 6, and five had multi-point games. Karlsson had three points (2-1-3).

The Vegas Golden Knights are Stanley Cup Final bound. VHN will update the story with locker room reaction.