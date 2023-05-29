Golden Knights Gameday
3rd Time? Game 6, Golden Knights vs. Stars: Lines, Odds & How to Watch
The Vegas Golden Knights will try for the third time to close out the Dallas Stars and advance to the Stanley Cup Final. The Golden Knights whiffed on their first two opportunities, losing on home ice 4-2 in Game 5. Now, the teams battle in Dallas at American Airlines Center Monday.
Game 6 puck drop is just after 5 p.m. PT. A date with the Florida Panther in the Cup Final awaits the winner of the series. The Stanley Cup Final will begin on June 3.
The pressure has indeed shifted to the Golden Knights. Dallas has momentum after a pair of wins. Goalie Jake Oettinger has been a stonewall for two games, and Dallas will get captain Jamie Benn back in the lineup. Benn missed the last two games when the NHL suspended him for a vicious cross-check on Mark Stone.
The tide has shifted toward Dallas, and the Golden Knights want to avoid being just the third team in NHL history to go to a pressure-packed Game 7 in a Conference Final after getting a 3-0 lead.
There is a lot of pressure to avoid that do-or-die Game 7.
Coach Bruce Cassidy had a simple line when asked what he wants to see his team do better in Game 6, “Be harder.”
The Golden Knights need a little boost in their bottom six, and Cassidy made additional changes and line shuffles, including Brett Howden going to the wing with Chandler Stephenson and Stone. Teddy Blueger and his former Pittsburgh Penguins teammate Phil Kessel remain a healthy scratch. (The lines are courtesy of The Athletic’s Jesse Granger). Nic Roy will again center the fourth line.
Adin Hill, who was spectacular in Game 5 until allowing a soft goal late, will start for the Golden Knights. Oettinger will start for Dallas.
Expected Golden Knights Lines:
Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault
Smith-Karlsson-Amadio
Howden-Stephenson-Stone
Carrier-Roy-Kolesar
Defense:
Martinez-Pietrangelo
McNabb-Theodore
Hague-Whitecloud
Goalie:
Adin Hill
Expected Dallas Stars Lines:
Robertson-Hintz-Pavelski
Benn-Johnston-Seguin
Marchment-Domi-Dellandrea
Kiviranta-Faksa-Glendening
Defense:
Suter – Heiskanen
Harley – Hanley
Lindell – Hakanpää
Goalie:
Oettinger
Special Teams:
Golden Knights Power play: 17.6%, 11th
Golden Knights Penalty Killing: 61.4%, 15th
Stars Power Play: 32.0%, 5th
Stars Penalty Killing: 83.0%, 4th
Vegas Golden Knights Game Notes:
The Golden Knights hold a 9-10 franchise record when they have a chance to clinch a playoff series.
Ivan Barbashev recorded his sixth postseason goal in Game 5 to improve his personal-best season point total to 14.
Bruce Cassidy recorded 50 wins in back-to-back years after accomplishing the feat last season with the Bruins (51-26-5, 107 points). He is the first coach in NHL history to record at least 50 wins in consecutive campaigns with different teams.
Alec Martinez led the NHL with 244 blocked shots in the regular season. He has 41 blocks in 16 playoff games.
How to Watch:
TV: , ESPN, ESPN+
Radio: Fox Sports 98.9 FM/1340 AM Deportes 1460 AM
Vegas Golden Knights Odds
Get the house money, then have some fun. Bet $5 at DraftKings and get the instant $150 promo. Click here.
We’re 5-3 on our bets in this series. Game 5 was a surprise as the Golden Knights couldn’t get a third one past Oettinger, but we still hit the Over while losing our prediction of the Golden Knights. It’s a little worrisome for the VGK faithful that Oettinger is standing on his head. The Under remains an attractive option, especially with the extraordinary goaltending, but the series is opening up, and we think the boys will hit six or seven again Monday.
Dallas is favored. It will be tense, but it’s almost inconceivable this series gets to seven. Right? ….Right??
So, we like the Over and … holding our breath … the Golden Knights on the Moneyline (+110).