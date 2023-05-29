3rd Time? Game 6, Golden Knights vs. Stars: Lines, Odds & How to Watch

The Vegas Golden Knights will try for the third time to close out the Dallas Stars and advance to the Stanley Cup Final. The Golden Knights whiffed on their first two opportunities, losing on home ice 4-2 in Game 5. Now, the teams battle in Dallas at American Airlines Center Monday.

Game 6 puck drop is just after 5 p.m. PT. A date with the Florida Panther in the Cup Final awaits the winner of the series. The Stanley Cup Final will begin on June 3.

The pressure has indeed shifted to the Golden Knights. Dallas has momentum after a pair of wins. Goalie Jake Oettinger has been a stonewall for two games, and Dallas will get captain Jamie Benn back in the lineup. Benn missed the last two games when the NHL suspended him for a vicious cross-check on Mark Stone.

The tide has shifted toward Dallas, and the Golden Knights want to avoid being just the third team in NHL history to go to a pressure-packed Game 7 in a Conference Final after getting a 3-0 lead.

There is a lot of pressure to avoid that do-or-die Game 7.

Coach Bruce Cassidy had a simple line when asked what he wants to see his team do better in Game 6, “Be harder.”

The Golden Knights need a little boost in their bottom six, and Cassidy made additional changes and line shuffles, including Brett Howden going to the wing with Chandler Stephenson and Stone. Teddy Blueger and his former Pittsburgh Penguins teammate Phil Kessel remain a healthy scratch. (The lines are courtesy of The Athletic’s Jesse Granger). Nic Roy will again center the fourth line.

Adin Hill, who was spectacular in Game 5 until allowing a soft goal late, will start for the Golden Knights. Oettinger will start for Dallas.

Expected Golden Knights Lines:

Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Smith-Karlsson-Amadio

Howden-Stephenson-Stone

Carrier-Roy-Kolesar

Defense:

Martinez-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Theodore

Hague-Whitecloud

Goalie:

Adin Hill

Expected Dallas Stars Lines:

Robertson-Hintz-Pavelski

Benn-Johnston-Seguin

Marchment-Domi-Dellandrea

Kiviranta-Faksa-Glendening

Defense: