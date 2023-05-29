Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights in Trouble?; USA Drops Bronze to Latvia

The pressure cooker is getting hotter for the Vegas Golden Knights as they’ve dropped the last two games, opening the door for the Dallas Stars to skate on through. The Stars look like a new team and, in the process, have made the Golden Knights look old.

The international powerhouse(!?) that is Latvia shocked the US team, 4-3 in overtime, to win bronze at the IIHF Men’s World Championships. Meanwhile the Canadian national team dispatched the upstart Germans, 5-2 to take home the Gold — their second in the last three years

Just in case you didn’t know, Kyle Dubas is the leading contender for the Penguins’ GM job. In all seriousness, PHN can confirm that other finalists have not been notified if they’re out, so take that for what you will.

Vegas Golden Knights:

Vegas Hockey Now: After losing two straight and losing control of the series, the VGK need to blunt the Dallas Stars’ momentum. It’s time for the Vegas Golden Knights to send a message.

VGK Grades: The blame for the loss shouldn’t rest on Aldin Hill’s shoulders.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, News & National Hockey Now:

Florida Hockey Now: All aboard! There’s plenty of space on the Florida Panthers bandwagon.

Maybe someone can pass out leaflets on the bandwagon. Let people know they can also watch hockey, beginning in October.

Montreal Hockey Now: Here’s all you need — Marc Dumont does the wrap-up of the awesome Latvians, Lane Hutson, Team USA, the Golden Canadians, and the golden Montreal Canadiens.

Chicago Hockey Now: The rebuild goes on for the Blackhawks.

LA Hockey Now: The LA Kings are wrestling with who to sign this offseason.

Boston Hockey Now: Oh my. The hockey world will go nuts, but he interviewed for the Penguins’ GM job, and there’s some chatter that he’s a legit candidate in Toronto. The next GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Peter Chiarelli?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Get the insider dirt and at least one insider’s take on a few of the Penguins’ GM candidates.

Washington Hockey Now: The Capitals coaching search goes on.

Sportsnet: The Flames are casting a wide net for their next coach, but it appears the New York Rangers are going to a retread. Next up, Peter Laviolette?

Laviolette is a good coach, but New York could probably do better in this case. His shelf life is too short for a team on the upswing like the Rangers.