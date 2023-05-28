Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights in Trouble, NHL Trade Rumors

The Vegas Golden Knights’ trip to the Stanley Cup Final is no longer a sure thing. No team has ever blown a 3-0 series lead at this stage, but oddsmakers are predicting a Dallas Stars win in Game 6, and based on our analysis of Game 5, the Golden Knights are in trouble. Rumors abound about the GM search in Toronto and coaching searches in New York, Calgary, and Washington. And the NHL trade rumors around big-name goalies are picking up, too.

The series has changed. I don’t know how, though I suspect Jake Oettinger’s re-emergence as a capable goalie is a big deal. Dallas “found” their emotional engagement. Only five teams have ever forced Game 6 in the Conference Final after trailing 3-0.

As the Brits say, it is “squeaky bum” time for Vegas.

Vegas Hockey Now: If you were stuck at work, here’s the Game 5 Golden Knights recap.

The full-boat analysis from Game 5. What is going on? Adin Hill was brilliant, but the Golden Knights are leaning on him heavily. That’s no good. The Golden Knights breakdown.

Florida Hockey Now: Sure, fans don’t like hockey for six months of the season and don’t show up, but the Florida Panthers bandwagon is open!

If/when the Golden Knights end this, but no matter who wins, here is the Stanley Cup Final schedule.

Washington Hockey Now: Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach Spencer Carberry is a hot commodity. A few teams wanted to talk. He looks like the favorite to become the new head coach of the Washington Capitals.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Unfiltered thoughts are usually the most fun. Here are the unfettered thoughts on blockbuster trades or retooling in Pittsburgh. If the new GM doesn’t make big moves, would the Pittsburgh Penguins’ big names stay anyway?

NY Post: The NHL rumors that won’t die. Mike Sullivan or Sheldon Keefe to the New York Rangers? Larry Brooks is out on a limb but still wonders if either is possible.

Philly Hockey Now: The NHL trade rumors are there, but they seem unlikely. Nevertheless, where there’s smoke, there’s usually a little fire. Could Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart be available?

San Jose Hockey Now: Goalies could be a target on the NHL Trade market for the San Jose Sharks.

Chicago Hockey Now: With Connor Bedard coming, I’d venture that Chicago needs a better goalie, but — Will the Chicago Blackhawks hit the NHL trade market or bring back Peter Mrazek?

Boston Hockey Now: Could former Boston Bruins general manager Peter Chiarelli become the new GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs?