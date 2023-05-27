Daily Nuggets: Letting Go of Robin Lehner, Canadian Media Noticing Eichel

All eyes of the hockey world are on the Vegas Golden Knights. With a chance to claim their second Western Conference championship, the national hockey media, especially the influential Canadian media, are paying close attention and realizing how good Jack Eichel has become. The NHL buyout window opens in just a few weeks, and we look at the possibility that the Golden Knights say goodbye to Robin Lehner.

Also in the Daily, the VGK goalie strategy could be the way of the future, and perhaps the Pittsburgh Penguins will copy it. The Florida Panthers are battle tested and ready for the SCF, and what will Connor Bedard bring to the Chicago Blackhawks?

If the Golden Knights don’t close it out tonight, it will muck up many people’s travel plans and TV coverage. If the Cup Final is delayed, it will bump right into the awards in and NHL Draft in Nashville and make for a month of cross-country suitcase living for a lot of national media. Not that you care, but you’re going to see a lot of Golden Knights fans in the press box.

Vegas Golden Knights / Stanley Cup Playoffs:

Vegas Hockey Now: The buyout window is fast approaching. Even though the Golden Knights have more pressing matters, they’ll have to make a decision soon. I assert they NEED to sign Adin Hill, but that means a permanent LTIR for Robin Lehner or a buyout. It’s time to part ways. Golden Knights analysis.

Florida Hockey Now: They were the last team into the playoffs, and Pittsburgh had to choke it away. Yeah, the Florida Panthers are underdogs.

Sportsnet: The Canadian tastemakers are noticing just how good Jack Eichel has been. This is from Sportsnet — “Why Jack Eichel Has a Chance to Rewrite Playoff Narratives.” Praise for Eichel’s play.

TSN: Pete DeBoer believes Jake Oettinger is “starting to heat up.” WCF coverage.

I’ve been telling you for weeks, haven’t I? It’s almost like I’ve covered hockey for 20 years (and man do I feel old typing that).

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Chicago Hockey Now: We know he’s good. He’ll probably be great. But what will presumed first-overall pick Connor Bedard bring to the Chicago Blackhawks?

Calgary Flames: Who will be the next head coach of the Calgary Flames?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The new wave of thinking across the NHL is to eschew overpaying starting goalies and build tandems as the Golden Knights did. Tristan Jarry might be caught in the crossfire. Should the Pittsburgh Penguins walk away?

I know this isn’t hockey, but from our sister site that covers the Pittsburgh Steelers, this is too good not to share. Starting QB Kenny Pickett was doing a radio appearance at a local car dealership when a 60-year-old man stole his car! Check out this wild story. Steelers news.

Philly Hockey Now: Golden Knights fans might not yet, but you will — every other city in the league pretty much hates Philadelphia. The Broad Street Bullies, the bloodthirsty fans … a little revenge. A recent study and poll rated the Philadelphia Flyers arena almost last.