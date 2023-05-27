2nd Chance, Golden Knights vs. Dallas: Game 5 Lines, Notes & How to Watch

The Vegas Golden Knights squandered their first opportunity to end the Dallas Stars season and advance to the Stanley Cup Final. They get a second chance Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. It’s the most important game of the season (until the next one).

Game 5 puck drop is just after 5 p.m. PT.

The Golden Knights had trouble finding their defensive game in Game 4. They yielded more than 30 scoring chances to Dallas, but goalie Adin Hill bailed them out. Hill was spectacular, stopping 39 of 42.

However, the Golden Knights PK, which has been abysmal in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, bit them again. With an OT power play, Dallas scrambled the Golden Knights, and Joe Pavelski scored the game-winner with a blast from the left circle.

It was the third overtime game of the series.

The Golden Knights had plenty of chances to win in the third period. Jack Eichel had a breakaway and a two-on-one as the Dallas defensemen were far more active in Game 3. Eichel did not convert the chances, but Dallas may not want to give too many more.

Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger played his best game of the series. He stopped 37 of 39 shots.

Coach Pete DeBoer sounded optimistic about his goalie Friday, “He’s starting to heat up.”

Hill will face Oettinger again. Dallas captain Jamie Benn will not play in Game 5 as he completes his two-game suspension.

Expected Vegas Golden Knights Lines

Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Smith-Karlsson-Roy

Howden-Stephenson-Stone

Carrier-Blueger-Kolesar

Defense:

McNabb-Theodore

Martinez-Pietrangelo

Hague-Whitecloud

Goalie:

Adin Hill

Expected Dallas Stars Lines:

Robertson-Hintz-Pavelski

Gardner-Domi-Dellandrea

Marchment-Johnston-Seguin

Olofsson-Faksa-Glendening

Defense:

Suter – Heiskanen

Harley – Hanley

Lindell – Hakanpää

Goalie:

Oettinger

Special Teams:

Golden Knights Power play: 18.0%, 10th

Golden Knights Penalty Killing: 61.4%, 15th

Stars Power Play: 32.0%, 5th

Stars Penalty Killing: 82.6%, 5th

Vegas Golden Knights Game Notes:

William Karlsson scored 4:17 into regulation Thursday in Dallas. It was the eighth time the VGK scored in the first five minutes this postseason.

On Thursday, Reilly Smith set up William Karlsson for his goal in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. Smith and Karlsson have combined on the same playoff goal with Vegas 25 times in their careers.

The Golden Knights have a 9-9 franchise record when they can clinch a playoff series, including wins in their last three at T-Mobile Arena.

Eichel’s 17 points (6-11-17) in 15 games rank third among remaining skaters (DAL: Roope Hintz 24PT, FLA: Matthew Tkachuk 21PT).

Shea Theodore appeared in his 100th career playoff game during Game 4 in Dallas and, at 27 years old, is the youngest active player to hit the century mark in the postseason.

How to Watch:

TV: ABC

Radio: Fox Sports 98.9 FM/1340 AM Deportes 1460 AM

Vegas Golden Knights Odds

Bet $5 at DraftKings and get the instant $150 promo. Click here.

We’re 4-2 on our bets in this series. We took the under but went with the Golden Knights. We took the split. Game 5, for us, is an easy bet.

We’re going big today, and you can bet all the $1 hot dogs at South Pointe. The Golden Knights wasted their first chance. They won’t waste a second.

The Golden Knights are paying +190 on the 1.5 Puckline. Take it. We like the Golden Knights’ odds of winning by a couple of goals. Also, here’s real gambling. Take the Over at 5.5.

Dallas will push. They will probably get a couple of goals, and we like a 4-2 or 5-2 win, with an empty netter or two.

Use the DraftKings promo. Pocket a few bucks, and I’ll see you at Battista’s for some Chicken Parm.