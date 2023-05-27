Official Stanley Cup Final Schedule; Game 1 June 3rd

The Vegas Golden Knights failed to close out the Dallas Stars in Games 4 and 5, preventing an early start to the Stanley Cup Final. After Dallas extended the series to Game 6, the NHL released the official Stanley Cup Final schedule.

Regardless of who wins the Western Conference FInal and regardless of how many games, the final series will begin June 3. The Golden Knights will have a chance to advance with a win in Game 6 on Monday in Dallas at the American Airlines Center. If they fail again, Game 7 will be Wednesday, May 31, at T-Mobile Arena.

The winner will face the Florida Panthers in the Cup Final.

Official Stanley Cup Final Schedule; Golden Knights/Dallas vs. Florida Panthers

Sat., June 3: Panthers at Golden Knights/Stars; TNT, TBS, truTV

Mon., June 5: Panthers at Golden Knights/Stars; TNT, TBS, truTV

Thu., June 8: Golden Knights/Stars at Panthers; TNT, TBS, truTV

Sat., June 10: Golden Knights/Stars at Panthers; TNT, TBS, truTV

*Tue., June 13: Panthers at Golden Knights/Stars; TNT, truTV

*Fri., June 16: Golden Knights/Stars at Panthers; TNT, TBS, truTV

*Mon., June 19: Panthers at Golden Knights/Stars; TNT, TBS, truTV