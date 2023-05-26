Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Miss Opportunity, Adin Hill Great, GM Searches

A sweep was there on a silver platter. However, the Vegas Golden Knights declined bottle service and submitted their worst game since Game 4 vs. Edmonton. Consequently, they lost in OT to the Dallas Stars, and we’ve got the full recap and analysis. The tentative Stanley Cup Final schedule has been released. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs need new GMs, and those situations are fraught with big decisions and challenges coming due.

And if/when the Golden Knights advance to the Stanley Cup Final, there is a player they will most certainly have to deal with who willed the Florida Panthers to the Final. Also, what happens now to the Carolina Hurricanes?

Short analysis–The Golden Knights can’t play like that again. But Adin Hill and Logan Thompson would be a spiffy combo next year.

Vegas Golden Knights / Stanley Cup Playoffs:

Vegas Hockey Now: The game may have been more enjoyable for the national audience, but not so much for the Las Vegas crowd. The Dallas Stars survived with a 3-2 OT win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Game 4 breakdown. We went over what went down — Dallas made changes, and the Golden Knights didn’t bear down.

Adin Hill was brilliant. I feel like I was championing him for a good bit of this season (though it was for the Pittsburgh Penguins to acquire him). He’s a classic late-blooming goalie. It also helps to be 6-foot-5 and athletic.

The schedule is out! Here’s the potential Stanley Cup Final Schedule.

Perhaps both Florida Panthers fans will visit Vegas for the Final? The scruffy nerf herder convention in the basement of Circus Circus might draw more tourists.

Florida Hockey Now: The guy to watch out for, the guy who has driven them forward and willed the Florida Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final, is Matthew Tkachuk.

ESPN: Some NHL trade talk, but where do the Carolina Hurricanes go from here? They again came up just short.

Nashville Hockey Now: The longer this goes on, the more likely it appears GM Barry Trotz will make a change behind the Nashville Predators bench.

LA Hockey Now: The LA Kings were this close to winning Round One vs. Edmonton. Looking at next season, Gabe Vilardi has more to give.

Chicago Hockey Now: The rebuild report. It’s been regression all around for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Eastern Conference:

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Whenever he is named, the new Penguins GM has a lengthy list of big decisions to make. It won’t be easy for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

TSN: It sounds like agents have complained. The NHLPA is investigating. Kyle Dubas’s agent works for a firm that also represents NHL players. Is that a no-no?

(In reality, it’s not good, but I think they just skirted the rules on this one).

Sportsnet: More big decisions in Toronto. What happens with their new GM?