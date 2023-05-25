Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Pay the Price, It’s Florida in Stanley Cup Final

The Vegas Golden Knights pay the price to win, and their mantra echoes that of a previous back-to-back Stanley Cup winner. Jamie Benn got a two-game suspension, and Max Domi earned a $5,000 fine. The Florida Panthers blazed a trail through the best teams in the Eastern Conference, and they await in the Stanley Cup Final. And we’ll take a look at low-cost options on the UFA market.

It’s been a long week away from Las Vegas. I’m coming “home” in a few days. I can’t wait to see you all. What an amazing city (outside the strip) and such a welcoming fan base. We have an exciting new writer we’ll announce soon, and we’re still interviewing for a full-time beat reporter, but I’m pretty happy to hang out as long as possible!

Let’s get to the hockey stuff.

Vegas Golden Knights / Stanley Cup Playoffs

Vegas Hockey Now: Shame! Shame! Shame! Max Domi was fined $5,000 for slashing Mark Stone. Jamie Benn said he didn’t mean to cross-check Stone but fell braced himself and fell onto his face. No, seriously, that’s what he said. The NHL didn’t buy it. They issued a two-game suspension for the Dallas Stars captain.

“It hurts to win.” They have paid the price to get to this point. Those are the T-shirts, and that is the mantra of these Vegas Golden Knights.

Florida Hockey Now: Matthew Tkachuk. What a wrecking ball in that series. He scored three game-winners in four games, including scoring with FOUR seconds remaining to win Game 4 and complete the sweep for the Florida Panthers.

They touched the trophy, but the Florida Panthers want more.

NHL News & National Hockey Now:

Calgary Hockey Now: New GM Steve Conroy is looking for a new head coach. He said of the next coach, “We won’t be at odds.” Hmm. Calgary Flames news.

The Golden Knights division rival is undergoing a cultural shift. Conroy is kicking up rocks and making sweeping changes. More Calgary Flames analysis.

LA Hockey Now: The Golden Knights’ closest rival is going shopping for a goalie on the NHL trade block. Here’s who the LA Kings can target.

TSN: The Maple Leafs’ GM search might be over quickly. Darren Dreger says it’s Brad Treliving’s job.

Nashville Hockey Now: This is interesting: GM Barry Trotz fired a little warning shot at center Ryan Johansen.

Montreal Hockey Now: Our colleague Marco D’Amico listed the top bargain UFAs who will be available on July 1 for the Montreal Canadiens.

Boston Hockey Now: Real changes are coming to the Boston Bruins, will they include UFA defenseman Dmitry Orlov?

Sportsnet: The latest news and rumors on the top 12 RFAs.

Colorado Hockey Now: Vegas fans might disagree, but the best arena in the NHL per a study? It’s Ball Arena, home of the Colorado Avalanche.