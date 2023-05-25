Potential Stanley Cup Final Schedule Released

The Vegas Golden Knights could have made things a little easier by winning on Thursday night. However, since they lost in overtime to the Dallas Stars, the NHL released only a tentative Stanley Cup Final schedule.

If the Golden Knights can close things out at home on Saturday, Game 1 will be Wednesday.

If Dallas forces Game 6, the Stanley Cup Final begins on June 3.

The Florida Panthers swept the Carolina Hurricanes and await the winner of the Western Conference Final. Florida had only 92 points in the regular season, so they will be the lower seed. The Western Conference winner will have home-ice advantage.

If Vegas wins Game 5:

Game 1: Wednesday, May 31, Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

Game 2: Saturday, June 3, Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

Game 3: Monday, June 5, Florida, Florida Live Arena.

Game 4: Thursday, June 8, Florida, Florida Live Arena.

Game 5: Saturday, June 10, Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

Game 6: Tuesday, June 13, Florida, Florida Live Arena.

Game 7: Friday, June 16, Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

If Dallas wins Game 5:

Game 1: Saturday, June 3, Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

Game 2: Monday, June 5, Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

Game 3: Thursday, June 8, Florida, Florida Live Arena

Game 4: Saturday, June 10, Florida, Florida Live Arena

Game 5: Tuesday, June 13, Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

Game 6: Friday, June 16, Florida, Florida Live Arena

Game 7: Monday, June 19, Florida @ Vegas/Dallas