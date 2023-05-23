Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Big Chance, GM Carousel Spinning

The Vegas Golden Knights have a big chance Tuesday when they face the Dallas Stars. Another Golden Knights win means a nearly insurmountable 3-0 series lead and a Stanley Cup Final on the cusp. Elsewhere in the Daily, the Pittsburgh Penguins courtship of Kyle Dubas begins, and the GM carousel is spinning. The Florida Panthers took a 3-0 lead in the ECF and NHL trade rumors around some big names in Washington and Edmonton.

Dallas should be shaking their head. The Golden Knights have alternated good and bad performances too often in the Stanley Cup playoffs, and the Stars wasted their chance to grab a win against a bad performance.

Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Penguins broadcaster Mike Lange uttered a wonderful line when the 1991 Penguins advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, “You can spit-shine your shoes because we’re going dancing with Lord Stanley.”

I’ve been telling you for a few weeks. Have your gowns and tuxedos ready. It was obvious from the first moment I arrived in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights have “it.”

This 6-foot-5 secret weapon has changed the Golden Knights’ playoff fortunes.

Florida Hockey Now: I thought Carolina had this series and was going to be the tough out in the Eastern Conference, but … the Florida Panthers won a tense Game 3, 1-0.

It’s a 3-0 series lead. Sergei Bobrovsky has FLA on the cusp of the Stanley Cup Final.

Potentially some bad news in Game 3, Sasha Barkov was injured in the first period.

NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now:

