Daily Nuggets: Why Golden Knights are Rolling, DeBoer Trusts ‘Joe With my Life’

The Vegas Golden Knights are rolling now. They found their legs just in time and stole Game 2 with another overtime winner. We’ve got the recap and the full-scale analysis. The Dallas Stars are in trouble, but coach Pete DeBoer trusts Joe Pavelski with his life. Also in the Daily, the latest NHL trade chatter includes the LA Kings and Arizona Coyotes, the Calgary Flames have a new GM, the Pittsburgh Penguins are chasing a GM, and the Florida Panthers are putting it to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

Covering the Golden Knights for you over the past few weeks has been an absolute treat. You may never get rid of me if you treat me so well. Las Vegas is a fabulous market. Where else can I get $8.99 prime rib one day and $1 hot dogs on a whim?

I had to fly home for a few days to do some TV work back in Pittsburgh. I’ll post the video tomorrow, but I gave you a lot of praise. The Golden Knights have been in the WCF four times in six years, but no Stanley Cup (yet). In other cities (say, Pittsburgh), talk show callers and social media “stars” would be lining up to predict doom, rehash old failures, and criticize everything so if the team lost, they could crow for days, “I was right!”

Vegas. You’re not like that. It is such a refreshing breath of fresh air. Don’t ever become those people. Appreciate the success you get. Know that winning the Stanley Cup is a pretty difficult task. Plenty of good NHL franchises have never won. Hello, Vancouver, Buffalo, San Jose, Winnipeg, and more.

Climbing Mount Everest might be easier than winning the Cup. But I really do think this is the VGK year.

Vegas Golden Knights:

Chandler Stephenson. 3-2 OT Game winner! The Golden Knights recap.

The hows and whys. How did the Golden Knights come back and win? Full analysis in the Golden Knights report card.

And a little love for our competition/colleagues at the SinBin. Here’s Ken’s recap of Game 2.

San Jose Hockey Now: Our colleagues in San Jose Hockey are also covering the series. Pete DeBoer says, “I trust Joe (Pavelski) with my life.”

NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now:

LA Hockey Now: First, some NHL trade chatter. Is Viktor Arvidsson available as the LA Kings make changes?

The Kings are right there. I thought they should have beaten Edmonton in Round One.

The Athletic ($): Is Connor Hellebuyck on the NHL trade block, and are the Buffalo Sabres interested?

Calgary Hockey Now: A new GM is drawing praise from everyone. It looks like the Calgary Flames made the right choice.

Sportsnet: Why former Flames GM Brad Treliving might be the right choice for the Toronto Maple Leafs GM job.

Florida Hockey Now: The other conference final is also 2-0. The Miami Heat are taking it to the Celtics, and now it’s the Florida Panthers’ turn vs. Carolina.

Maybe both Finals can wrap early, and we get a head start on the Stanley Cup?? Dear hockey gods, please and thank you.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: An all-time great came home for a day. Jaromir Jagr was back in Pittsburgh.

The Vegas Golden Knights have a chance to put their boot on the Dallas Stars’ neck Tuesday in Dallas. We’ll have full coverage.