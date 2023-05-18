The Daily: Golden Knights Want the Cup, Mahomes Wants ‘KC Coyotes’

And here we go. Thursday is the final Vegas Golden Knights practice before the Western Conference Final begins Friday. The boys are avoiding WCFs past and looking toward “that big trophy.” This summer, the Toronto Maple Leafs could rock the NHL trade market with a blockbuster. Patrick Mahomes wants the “KC Coyotes,” the hockey world wants them anywhere, but Arizona and Sportsnet listed the top five plausible destinations. And patience with the Edmonton Oilers is running out.

I want to thank you all for the last several weeks. My Vegas residency is pausing for a week while I return to Pittsburgh to clean the house and finish some TV/media obligations. We'll, of course, have full coverage of the Golden Knights from here.

Thank you, Las Vegas. Now to the hockey.

Vegas Golden Knights / Western Conference

Vegas Hockey Now: The team has been to this stage three times prior. The last two times, they’ve gone home empty-handed. Find out how those failures will affect this series and Vegas Golden Knights injury updates.

TSN: Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says he “can’t imagine a scenario” in which the Coyotes don’t play at Mullet Arena next season. That didn’t stop Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes who said, hey, the “KC Coyotes” has a nice ring.

Maybe the NHL should try a little harder to imagine it. How many rejections, no-shows, and fails will it take? Not enough people want hockey in Arizona. Sorry?

Florida Hockey Now: Let’s keep eyes on the ECF, too. It begins tonight. Similar teams will battle — the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Avalanche need to make some changes, but which players will go on the NHL trade block?

Sportsnet Edmonton: Oilers GM Ken Holland has only one year on his contract. NHL trade rumors, changes, and anxiety. Patience within the Oilers has run out.

Hockey fans look to the huge point totals for Connor McDavid, but I saw a coach playing a man-to-man system without the roster to pull it off, 5v5. Bruce Cassidy ate Jay Woodcroft’s lunch in that series. Remove the Edmonton power play, and the series was over in four, maybe five.

Eastern Conference

Sportsnet Toronto: A Maple Leafs’ blockbuster trade? It depends on which one of the stars hits the NHL trade block. It will be wild this summer in Toronto.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins GM search is narrowing. Some insider nuggets and the polarizing candidate rising to the fore for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Montreal Hockey Now: Potential Canadiens salary cap moves this summer. Montreal Canadiens analysis.

Boston Hockey Now: Should the Bruins make big changes to their core? Boston Bruins trade speculation.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Want to get better defensively? Add better defensemen. Duh! The Buffalo Sabres have needs.

Detroit Hockey Now: Carter Mazur is dazzling at the World Championships. His awaiting NHL coach is getting excited. More on the Detroit Red Wings prospects.

He said he didn’t want to coach in the NHL, but now the Russian “hierarchy” is encouraging Sergei Fedorov to reconsider.