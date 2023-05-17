Daily Nuggets: Cassidy Breaks Down Stars, Voters Kick Coyotes to Curb

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidey delivered a clinic on the looming battle with the Dallas Stars, trade rumors started popping up after the Golden Knights dismissed the Edmonton Oilers, more on the Pittsburgh Penguins GM search, and voters basically kicked the Arizona Coyotes to the curb.

What would the Coyotes be called in Houston?

That’s what you get for waking up in Vegas. For the newbies, our daily feature, Daily Nuggets, zips around the NHL and hockey world with the stuff you should know, the stuff you want to know, and the stuff you didn’t know you wanted to know. Come here every morning.

Vegas Golden Knights:

Vegas Hockey Now: Cassidy is doing more to educate fans and bring the game to them than any coach in the league. He delivered a must-read clinic on the coming battle with the Dallas Stars. What Dallas will do, what the VGK will do, and the inside info. Good stuff from the Vegas Golden Knights coach.

NHL Trade Chatter, News & National Hockey Now:

AZ Central: The polite thing to say is the Coyotes’ future is in doubt. The reality is the voters just kicked the Arizona Coyotes to the curb. Voters in Tempe said NO to an arena district and arena for the Arizona Coyotes.

Edmonton Journal: What happens to the Edmonton Oilers? A GM change? Putting a few guys on the NHL trade block and finding cap space for new contracts.

LA Hockey Now: Not quite NHL trade rumors, but a look at the ones that happened or didn’t for the Golden Knights’ rival. Austin Stanovich grades the LA Kings GM.

Chicago Hockey Now: Connor Bedard will arrive next season, but lessons must be learned from the final four teams. Nate Brown delivers the Chicago Blackhawks analysis.

Washington Hockey Now: The coaching search for a couple of teams is centering on Spencer Carbury. Will the Washington Capitals get him?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Penguins fans are getting jumpy about a new GM. There were some good reader questions in the Q&A, including whether Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkina, and Kris Letang will stick it out. The Pittsburgh Penguins drama.

Detroit Hockey Now: Jaromir Jagr paid tribute to countryman and former NHL star Petr Klima, “He was better than me.” More on recently passed Detroit Red Wings star.

Florida Hockey Now: From the other conference final — there’s a strange history in Carolina for the Florida Panthers.