Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Grudge Match, Will Rivals Make Big Moves?

The Vegas Golden Knights have a shot at advancing to play for the Stanley Cup. However, standing in their way is an aggrieved former coach with a stout team who wants the same thing. The Western Conference Final schedule is up and go time begins Friday. Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas was raw, emotional, and pointedly honest in his locker cleanout day press conference, which will spur plenty of NHL trade rumors, including some with the VGK rivals.

I’m glad I didn’t bet on Game 7 between Seattle and Dallas. I had a funny feeling Seattle would pull the upset and glass slipper their way into Las Vegas. It would have been nice for a Colorado vs. Golden Knights WCF, the battle of the Titans, but Dallas is worthy.

Let’s do that hockey…

Vegas Golden Knights:

Game 1 is Friday. Here’s the Western Conference Final schedule.

Analysis: The runway is clear. The jet is fueled. There are no better teams left. Is this the year the Stanley Cup comes to the Golden Knights?

Former VGK coach Pete DeBoer laughed but didn’t deny it. He’s facing the team that blindsided him last May. The revenge match in the steel cage – DeBoer vs. The Golden Knights.

