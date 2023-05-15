Golden Knights Will Face Dallas; NHL Sets Western Conference Final Schedule

During the ESPN broadcast of Game 7 between the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken, NHL TV partner, ESPN, announced the Vegas Golden Knights’ game time for Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.

Game 1 will be Friday, 5:30 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

UPDATE: The following is the Western Conference Final Schedule (All times PT):

Game 1: May 19, 5:30 p.m. PT. Dallas at Vegas. ESPN.

Game 2: Sunday, May 21, 12 p.m. PT. Dallas at Vegas. ABC, ESPN+.

Game 3: Tuesday, May 23, 5 p.m. PT, Vegas at Dallas. ESPN, ESPN+

Game 4: Thursday, May 25, 5 p.m. PT. Vegas at Dallas. ESPN, ESPN+

*Game 5: Saturday May 27, 5 p.m. PT. Dallas at Vegas

*Game 6: Monday, May 29, 5 p.m. PT. Vegas at Dallas

*Game 7: Wednesday, May 31, 6 p.m. PT. Dallas at Vegas.

*denotes if necessary.

Dallas took care of Seattle 2-1 at American Airlines Center and will face the Golden Knights. Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger stopped his first 19 shots, but Seattle made things interesting with a goal in the final 25 seconds. Dallas held on for a 2-1 win.

The Golden Knights punched their ticket to the WCF by beating the Edmonton Oilers in six games. The Golden Knightconvincingly won Games 5 and 6on, ending the Oilers’ season with a 5–2 win in Game Six.

Jonathan Marchessault had a natural hat trick in the second period of Game 6, and Jack Eichel had seven points in the Round Two series.

It will be the fourth time in six years that the Vegas Golden Knights advanced to the final four. This will be their third Western Conference Fin. They also played in the Final Four of the NHL‘s bubble tournament in 2020.

The NHL has not yet officially released the schedule. VHN will update the story when more details are available.