Daily Nuggets: Ba-Bye McDavid, Eichel & Misfits Halfway to Cup

The Vegas Golden Knights made Game 6 look much easier than expected. They gave the Edmonton Oilers only one power play, and William Karlsson nullified Connor McDavid, who remains shutout from the Stanley Cup Final in his eight-year career. The Golden Knights advanced. Also in the Daily, the offseason questions and NHL trade rumors are beginning in Colorado, LA, and Calgary. The Toronto Maple Leafs face huge questions about their future and that of star center Auston Matthews.

The Jack Eichel story will become the next big story, though the NHL TV ratings are about to tumble. The casual fans just don’t care about Carolina vs. Florida or the VGK vs. Dallas. Maybe the NHL will get some juice for the Golden Knights vs. Seattle.

Ratings be damned, the Golden Knights runway is cleared. From here, they can, and perhaps should, win the Stanley Cup.

Vegas Golden Knights / Pacific Division:

Vegas Hockey Now: Bam. Goodbye, Connor McDavid, hello Western Conference Final. The Game 6 win, 5-2. Get the Golden Knights recap.

How did they do it? Besides staying out of the penalty box, here are the three things they nailed down to vanquish the Oilers. Golden Knights instant analysis.

LA Hockey Now: The offseason has begun in LA. They have some decisions to make, and who is their biggest priority? The LA Kings offseason.

Calgary Hockey Now: Milan Lucic wants to prolong his career, though it didn’t work with the Calgary Flames.

Colorado Hockey Now: Will the NHL trade winds carry a second-line center to the Colorado Avalanche?

Yahoo!: It’s official, Seattle has fallen in love with the Kraken.

The Rest:

Montreal Hockey Now: What can the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs teach the current Montreal Canadiens?

Washington Hockey Now: Foul! While fans watched ESPN baseball anxiously awaiting hockey, you may have noticed that guy catching a foul ball. Boston Bruins forward Garnet Hathaway!

Boston Hockey Now: Looking for scapegoats, goalie coach Bob Essensa, who has helped to author a string of surprising goalie success stories, might be the fall guy for the Boston Bruins.

Toronto Sun: Toronto Maple Leafs’ seismic shifts are coming. Auston Matthews, should he stay, or the Maple Leafs go a different direction?

Florida Hockey Now: The Eastern Conference will present the final hurdle for the Golden Knights (or WCF winner). In the ECF, it’s Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice vs. one of his former teams.