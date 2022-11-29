Daily Nuggets: Coach Logan Thompson, Roope Gets PAID, Blockbuster Trade Reunion

The Vegas Golden Knights are off until the month of December. Currently, on a road trip out East, the VGK snapped their two-game losing streak Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Seattle Kraken have won five straight games and sit behind the Golden Knights in the Pacific Division standings by six points.

Elsewhere in the NHL, trade rumors are kicking up on Patrick Kane and Jakob Chychrun, Roope Hintz signed a massive extension, Matthew Tkachuk will return to Calgary, and Drew Doughty laughed a little too early.

Vegas Golden Knights

Columbus: With their 10th road win of the season, the Golden Knights scraped together a win in the shootout Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Paul Cotter won the game in the seventh round of the shootout with the help of what can only be considered “coach” Logan Thompson.

Vegas: Another chapter in the Golden Knights goaltending story is being written as the play of Logan Thompson, and Adin Hill is starting to level out.

Stay tuned for our thoughts on who the Golden Knight’s November player of the month was. Last month, we went with Chandler Stephenson.

Clip of the Day: Not so fast, Drew Doughty…

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Dallas: Breaking news: the Dallas Stars have locked up Roope Hintz to an eight-year contract extension.

Meanwhile, Jason Robertson continues to be on a tear, with a 16-game point streak.

Buffalo: Elliotte Friedman is reporting that the Buffalo Sabres make sense as a potential trade option for Jakob Chychrun of the Arizona Coyotes.

Chicago: What is Patrick Kane’s future with the Chicago Blackhawks, and will he be traded?

Boston: The Boston Bruins have waived Anton Stralman and are also apparently working the phones in preparation for an NHL trade.

Colorado: Alex Galchenyuk is back in the NHL. Could he be the next Valeri Nichushkin? (no)

Calgary: The second part of the reunion to the biggest trade this offseason will be on Tuesday as Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers visit the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

San Jose: James Reimer and Mario Ferraro are now on the mend for the San Jose Sharks.

Montreal: What are the top five moves the Montreal Canadiens have made under Jeff Gorton?