Daily Nuggets: Towels Come in Handy, Goaltending Talk, and NHL Trade Rumors

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

We’ll not for me, a Pennsylvania boy who moved to the desert. Where’s the snow?

The Vegas Golden Knights play their first of a four-game road trip tonight at Nationwide Arena against the Columbus Blue Jackets. After that, they have two days off before they start and every other-day rotation between games and off days that will take them all the way up until Christmas Eve.

This season is flying by, folks.

One thing that’s consistent in the Winter, no matter where you are in the US, is just how fast the sun goes down. Good thing for myself and Golden Knights fans is that we have the reverse retro towels.

Last night I woke up wondering why there was a strange light coming from my desk- turns out it was the reverse retro towel. I have obtained a nice little nightlight.

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas: Logan Thompson and Adin Hill are starting to plateau, and Laurent Brossoit is sitting in Henderson. The Golden Knight’s goaltending story has entered another chapter.

ICYMI: Here’s the media view of the Golden Knight’s reverse retro unveiling.

Clip of the day: An appropriate reaction to seeing your goalie get run.

I can’t help but laugh at the end of this video pic.twitter.com/0g6QynW6kH — Andrew Weiss (@WeissHockeyTalk) November 26, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Long Island: Is Zach Parise the most bang-for-your-buck player in the NHL? After covering Chandler Stephenson for only a year and a quarter, I think this statement is false.

Pittsburgh: Can the Pittsburgh Penguins find a taker for the contract of Kasperi Kapanen?

Washington: What if the Washington Capitals held on to Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov?

Calgary: What’s wrong with the Calgary Flames?

Detroit: The Detroit Red Wings might be playoff bound, as they have had their best start in 11 years.

Montreal: Three unsung heroes for the Montreal Canadiens so far this season.

Florida: Alexander Barkov is not hurt for the Florida Panthers, meaning big changes are coming.

San Jose: Mario Ferraro is out for the San Jose Sharks with an apparent foot injury.