Golden Knights Postgame: Fedora Man Paul Cotter Calls Game in Shootout

After six and a half rounds in the shootout, Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson was probably wondering when head coach Bruce Cassidy would go to Paul Cotter as the team’s next shooter.

The two have played together for the last three seasons in both the AHL and NHL. After facing him in practices for the last three years, Thompson knows better than anyone how well the fedora-wearing Cotter can perform in the shootout.

The seventh round of the shootout started with Thompson making a save on Columbus Blue Jackets forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to keep things going. Thompson then motioned towards the Golden Knight’s bench and put up four, then three fingers to signal “43,” Cotter’s number.

Coach Cassidy obliged and chose Cotter as the team’s seventh shooter.

Cotter did not disappoint, scoring on a beautiful move to his forehand around Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov to give the Golden Knight’s a 3-2 shootout win to start their road trip.

PAUL COTTER 🤢🤢🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/WXxOFbCmgx — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 29, 2022

“I was ready; I knew it was going to come, and a few of the guys were saying my name and stuff. I think LT (Logan Thompson) was waving “43” from the crease,” said Cotter postgame.

The two had another moment during the team’s celebration on the ice, with Cotter shrugging off a compliment from Thompson.

“We’ve been with each other for a while. Obviously, he knows I’m pretty good, and he’s pretty good himself. It’s good having a lot of support; it helps a lot,” said Cotter.

Shootout Specialist

Cotter has gone on record stating that one of the best areas of his game is his skill and creativity in shootouts or in breakaway situations.

“It’s something I take pride in, it might be a little bit silly, but it’s a big part of the game once it comes down to it,” said Cotter.

With an impressive training camp, Cotter made the Golden Knight’s opening-night roster. He has been in and out of the lineup as a healthy scratch this season, with the VGK looking for a better third line.

In the games he has played, he provides a solid physical presence with a touch of offense. He has two goals and two assists for four points in 14 games.

His shootout goal won’t add to his point totals, but it will certainly impress the likes of the Golden Knight’s coaching staff and solidify his name in the lineup for a little bit longer.

Coach Thompson

Monday night wasn’t the first time Thompson successfully played coach for the Golden Knights. In a Nov. 19 game against the Edmonton Oilers, Mark Stone was awarded a penalty shot on Stuart Skinner.

Knowing Skinner from their days in junior hockey, Thompson told Stone to go five-hole, and Stone obliged, scoring the go-ahead goal for the VGK in that contest.

Stone thanked Thompson immediately by pointing to him in his goal celebration.

Maybe LT has a future as a goalie coach, or even an NHL coach overall.

look at this instead of the score pic.twitter.com/A9J4r6lk6v — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 20, 2022

The Golden Knights escape Columbus with their first shootout win of the season on their first attempt. They head to Pittsburgh for their second game of a four-game road trip and matchup against the Penguins before continuing on to Detroit and Boston. The VGK are 10-1-1 on the road this season.