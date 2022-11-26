Connect with us

WATCH: Golden Knights Unveil Glow in the Dark Reverse Retro Jerseys

Published

7 hours ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights Reverse Retro Jerseys unveiling

The Vegas Golden Knights debuted their 2022-23 reverse retro jerseys Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena. In true Vegas fashion, the jerseys have some extra flare with their ability to glow in the dark. This was on full display in the Golden Knight’s pre-game intro.

The video shows the Golden Knight himself fighting against a villain who stole all the power of Las Vegas. But the Golden Knight comes out victorious at center ice at T-Mobile Arena.

The VGK’s reverse retro jerseys pay homage to the Excalibur Hotel and Casino with their ‘Vegas’ wordmark font as the team’s primary logo. Additionally, the numbering on the jerseys is a tribute to the former Stardust Hotel and Casino’s main sign.

Also present in the setup is a medieval sword on the pants to go with the “Knights” theme, a shoulder patch that features both the Golden Knights primarily logo, and a patch for Circa Sports.

The Golden Knight’s matchup against the Canucks is the last of a current three-game homestand. As the top team in the Western Conference, they start a four-game road trip on Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

