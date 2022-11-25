Golden Game Gist: Underestimated Kraken Defeat Golden Knights 4-2

Friday night featured a battle between the two top teams in the NHL’s Pacific Division. The underdog Seattle Kraken (12-5-3, 27 points) defeated the Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-1, 33 points) by a score of 4-2. This marks the first Kraken win against the Golden Knights in franchise history.

It appeared as if the Golden Knights underestimated the Kraken, who outplayed the VGK for the majority of the night. The Kraken are now just six points behind the Golden Knights for first in the division.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS LINEUP

After a three-game absence, Nicolas Roy returned to the Golden Knights lineup. But Brett Howden was absent with a lower-body injury. With the Golden Knights playing their first game of a back-to-back, Adin Hill got the start. Logan Thompson will presumably start tomorrow against the Canucks.

Chandler Stephenson- Jack Eichel- Mark Stone (c)

Reilly Smith- William Karlsson- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter- Michael Amadio- Phil Kessel

Will Carrier- Brett Howden- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill/Logan Thompson

FIRST PERIOD

The Kraken were all over the Golden Knights to start the game, using their speed to trap the Golden Knights in their own zone and forcing them to make turnovers

1-0 SEA GOAL- Ryan Donato scored on a rebound after a point shot from Adam Larsson.

scored on a rebound after a point shot from Adam Larsson. SEA PP- The Kraken did not score on Brayden McNabb’s holding penalty but gained momentum.

2-0 SEA GOAL- After another solid zone entry, Andre Burakovsky scored in the slot.

scored in the slot. Paul Cotter and Phil Kessel had a solid couple of shots off the rush on Philip Grubauer.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy shuffled up his forward lines by putting Paul Cotter on the first line, Phil Kessel on the second, and Jonathan Marchessault on the third. This shakeup provided a spark.

VGK PP- The Golden Knights had an opportunity to get back in the game with Justin Schultz going off for tripping Chandler Stephenson and did just that.

2-1 VGK GOAL- On the powerplay, Nicolas Roy scored in his return game. He jammed home a rebound that came off a Shea Theodore wrist shot.

Roy said "I'm baaaaack" 😏 pic.twitter.com/hjrNCGJNVz — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 26, 2022

2-2 VGK GOAL- The Golden Knights tied the game with a great response to a sloppy first start of the game. Theodore had his second assist of the period with a drive to the net. Phil Kessel found the puck and scored on Grubauer up close.

Phil with the equalizer 🎢 pic.twitter.com/gKmMs5gtLu — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 26, 2022

The new ‘Misfit Line’ with Reilly Smith, William Karlsson, and Kessel had some good looks. Karlsson almost scored another backhand spin-o-rama goal.

SECOND PERIOD

Cassidy put the Golden Knight’s original lines back together.

3-2 SEA GOAL- Andre Burakovsky scored his second of the night with just enough time and space in the Golden Knights zone. His wrist shot beat Hill to give the Kraken the lead.

scored his second of the night with just enough time and space in the Golden Knights zone. His wrist shot beat Hill to give the Kraken the lead. SEA PP- Zach Whitecloud went off for slashing, but the Golden Knights killed.

Theodore was stoned point blank after he found a loose puck in front of Grubauer that resulted from a classic Misfit rush chance. He had another solid chance later from the left faceoff dot.

Andre Burakovsky continued to be the Kraken’s best player and caused problems for the VGK.

Michael Amadio hit Kessel for a grade-A shot attempt from the right circle, but Grubauer stood tall.

4-2 SEA GOAL- Jordan Eberle made several nice moves to the net, and Hill made a nice sprawling paddle save. But Eberle stayed with the play and cleaned up his own rebound.

THIRD PERIOD

Whitecloud had a prime scoring chance in the slot, but Oliver Bjorkstrand blocked it in some pain. He left the game for a couple of shifts but returned thereafter.

The clock continued to tick down on the Golden Knights, who had some chances, but none found the back of the net.

Zone possession was there, but the shots were not. The Kraken continued to be the better team.

Hill was pulled with under three minutes to go, but the Golden Knights failed to score.

VHN’s Player of the Game: Shea Theodore

I thought he had a strong game with two assists.

Up Next: The Golden Knights will play their second half of a back-to-back Saturday night from T-Mobile Arena against the Vancouver Canucks at 7:00 p.m. The reverse retro jerseys will be making their debut.