Daily Nuggets: Hockey Fights Cancer, Jakob Chychrun Trade Rumors, and More

Published

8 hours ago

on

Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights Hockey Fights Cancer (Photo- Vegas Golden Knights via Twitter)

Happy Thanksgiving Eve everyone, here’s what’s happening in the National Hockey League.

Vegas Golden Knights

T-Mobile: Tonight, the Vegas Golden Knights will host Hockey Fights Cancer Knight against the Senators.

Trade Talk: Why the Golden Knights shouldn’t wait for the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline to make a trade.

My reasoning behind this is simple; the third line is not working, and adding a player like Max Domi or Bo Horvat early on in the season will allow them to mesh quicker with the systems and improve the VGK.

Practice Updates: Still out with a lower-body injury, Nicolas Roy was not present at morning skate Wed.

Clip of the Day: Watch as Montreal Canadiens goalie prospect Frederik Dichow gets credit for a goal.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Arizona: Now back from injury, trade rumors around Jakob Chychrun are back in full swing.

Carolina: The Carolina Hurricanes have extended goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov to a four-year deal.

Philly: Flyers rookie Tanner Laczynski scored his first NHL goal shortly after the birth of his son.

San Jose: Check out James Reimer’s California Seals-inspired Reverse Retro mask for the San Jose Sharks.

Florida: In his 18th season in the NHL, Eric Staal has transformed into a penalty killer for the Panthers.

Washington: Injury updates on TJ Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom of the Washington Capitals.

Ottawa: Who might the next owner of the Ottawa Senators be? Is Ryan Reynolds seriously interested?

