Knights Nuggets: 1,000 Straight, Fleury Hurt, and McCrimmon’s Comments

The story of Phil Kessel’s continuous Ironman streak is one that will last for as long as he stays playing. But tonight’s game against the Arizona Coyotes holds a special significance for two reasons. It will be Kessel’s first matchup against his former team and also his 1,000th straight consecutive game.

The Vegas Golden Knights will hold a brief ceremony before puck drop to celebrate Kessel’s milestone.

Elsewhere in the NHL, could Bo Horvat and Erik Karlsson be on the trade block? Marc-Andre Fleury is injured and will not play against his former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas: After the fiasco that was last season, the Golden Knights have been extraordinarily healthy so far this season.

32 Thoughts: Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon joined the 32 Thoughts Podcast.

Kessel: With another milestone Kessel game upon us, here are some of Kessel’s top moments in the NHL, from Hot Dogs in the Stanley Cup to being last at the All-Star Game Draft.

Clip of the Day: Zach Hyman was not happy with Alex Edler’s hit on Connor McDavid Wednesday night, calling it “extremely dangerous.” Here’s the play.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Minnesota: Former Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has been placed on injured reserve.

Ottawa: Could the Ottawa Senators look to re-acquire former defenseman Erik Karlsson?

Long Island: Could the New York Islanders be interested in Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat?

Washington: At what point could the Washington Capitals trade former first-round pick, Connor McMichael?

Winnipeg: The Winnipeg Jets have recalled Villie Heinola from the AHL.