Knights Nuggets: Silver Knights Win Big, Horse Kicks Torts, Erik Karlsson Trade Rumors

Published

28 mins ago

on

Brayden Pachal Henderson Silver Knights (Photo- Henderson Silver Knights via Twitter)

News and notes from around the National Hockey League and Golden Knights organization for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at Vegas Hockey Now

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas: The Golden Knights have now lost two straight games, losing Tuesday night to the Sharks 5-2.

Jonathan Marchessault stated that he thought the Golden Knight’s powerplay cost them the game.

Karlsson Manor: The Golden Knights reverse retro jerseys are on sale, and William Karlsson loves them.

Analysis: The Golden Knight’s fourth line has been a big part of their recent success. What’s working?

Streaks: Comparing the Golden Knight’s two longest winning streaks in franchise history.

Henderson: The Henderson Silver Knights won big Tuesday night, 7-1. Laurent Brossoit stopped 29 of 30.

Clip of the Day: John Tortorella, ladies and gentlemen.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

San Jose: The flip side of the Golden Knights/Sharks game Tuesday night.

Nick Cicek is all smiles after making his NHL debut.

Sharks general manager Mike Grier says he will listen to offers on defenseman Erik Karlsson.

Long Island: New York Islanders fans will seemingly boo anything, including Johnny Gaudreau, who never even spoke to the Islanders during free agency.

Could the Islanders be interested in Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat?

Boston: Patrice Bergeron wasn’t complimenting Tage Thompson last weekend, rather asking about the status of Thompson’s wife Rachel, who had cancer, has been doing.

Also, here is an update on the Boston Bruins/Mitchell Miller situation.

Calgary: As the Flames struggle, what is the relationship like between head coach Darryl Sutter and star player Jonathan Huberdeau?

Montreal: Mike Hoffman has found his scoring touch and increased his market value with the Montreal Canadiens, who will be without Jonathan Drouin for the next 4-6 weeks.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion.
HOCKEYDIVA

GREAT NEWS COMING FROM THE SILVER KNIGHTS……BROSSOIT BACK IN FORM. HIS TIME WITH THE SILVER KNIGHTS WILL BE TIME WELL SPENT, AND HE WILL BE CLOSE BY TO AID THE BIG CLUB WHEN NEEDED. 😉

