Golden Knights Unable To Capitalize On Powerplay, Lose To Sharks 5-2

The Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-0, 26 points) were gifted several opportunities to take the lead late in Tuesday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks (5-9-3, 13 points). After two powerplay chances and a lot of time in the offensive zone, the VGK lost 5-2, with the Sharks scoring two empty-net goals.

No lineup changes were made by the Golden Knights. The goaltending battle was that of Logan Thompson v James Reimer. Also of note, defenseman Nick Cicek made his NHL debut. As a person with split nationality between Canada and Turkey, he became the first Turkish-descent player in NHL history.

In the first, Reimer backstopped the Sharks to an almost perfect period. He made big saves on Jonathan Marchessault and Keegan Kolesar as the VGK controlled most of the period in the Sharks’ zone.

It looked like the Sharks would escape the period tied, but with just three seconds left in the first, Shea Theodore made a great pass right in the wheelhouse of Jack Eichel, who scored his 400th career point.

the timing 👏 pic.twitter.com/Q4zWhgiuZM — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 16, 2022

The Golden Knights got their first powerplay opportunity of the game in the second, with Tomas Hertl going off for holding. They were unable to convert and had another not-so-great second period.

The Sharks tied the game with a much better second period and a goal from Luke Kunin. The VGK were out of position after Marchessault made a drive to the net and lost his stick. He argued with the referees as he went to the bench, and Kunin then scored after the Sharks gained the zone.

Marchessault was able to get his revenge later on in the period with a patented Misfit transition goal. He and William Karlsson drove to the net on a 2-on-1, and Marchessault went upstairs on Reimer.

Marchy magic 🪄 pic.twitter.com/kurMJpOXOW — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 16, 2022

The other night against the Minnesota Wild, stalwart defenseman Erik Karlsson blew and tire at the blue line and paid the price as the Wild scored. History almost repeated itself Tuesday as EK65 stumbled at the blue line yet again. Eichel and Chandler Stephenson were off to the races, but Reimer came up big.

Matt Nieto tied the game back up just 1:04 into the third. The Golden Knights had three defenders behind their net as the Sharks’ forecheck worked them to a goal.

In the third, the Golden Knights had two prime opportunities to get the go-ahead goal late. Both Jaycob Megna and Nico Sturm went off for minors, but the Golden Knight’s powerplay was unable to convert.

To make matters worse, Reilly Smith took a tripping penalty on Meier, who then scored the game-winning goal on the ensuing powerplay. Two more empty net goals gave the Sharks the 5-2 win.

VHN’s Player of the Game: Alec Martinez

He had a couple of good offensive chances, and I’m blanking on who else to put here.

Up Next: The Golden Knights will play the Arizona Coyotes Thursday night at home at 7:00 p.m. Phil Kessel will play in his 1,000th straight NHL game against his former team.