Golden Knights Gameday 17: Reverse Ret-NO: Lines and Notes vs Sharks

Given that their nine-game winning streak has ended, the Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-0, 26 points) will look to get back in the win column Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks (5-9-3, 13 points) at 7 p.m.

No lineup changes are expected for the VGK. Logan Thompson is expected to start. Nick Cicek will make his NHL debut for the Sharks, and James Reimer is expected to start for them.

Despite their unveiling at Golden Knights team stores Tuesday morning, the Reverse Retro jerseys will not be worn. Fans will have to wait until Nov 26th against the Vancouver Canucks for their debut.

The Sharks sit sixth in the Pacific Division and have two straight wins in their pockets heading into tonight’s matchup. Erik Karlsson leads the team in scoring with 10 goals, 12 assists, and 22 points.

These two rival teams have already met once this season, with the Golden Knights winning 4-2 on the road on Oct. 25. That was the game in which Phil Kessel became the new NHL Ironman.

What to Watch For

EK65 Resurgence

Erik Karlsson is on a tear this season and looks like the player he was in years past with the Ottawa Senators. He has 10 goals this season, which is more than Jack Eichel and good for fourth in the league.

Watch out for EK65 as he is bouncing back to an elite Norris-Trophy level for the San Jose Sharks.

Fourth Line Dominance

The Golden Knight’s fourth line of Keegan Kolesar, Nicolas Roy, and William Carrier has been excellent this season. They continue to bang bodies, win pucks battles, and tire out opposing defenses. They are the forward line who has played the most amount of games together for the VGK this season for a reason. Look for them to start the game once again for head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Getting Some Rest

After a five-game road trip and then a game not too long after, the Golden Knights are getting adjusted to a few things. Time changes, sleep, eating schedules, and overall rest. With two days since their last game, look for the Golden Knights to have an extra jump in their game.

Especially William Karlsson, who has been so committed to the team he’s been wearing his jersey to bed.

Projected Vegas Golden Knights Line Combinations

Chandler Stephenson- Jack Eichel– Mark Stone (c)

Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson– Reilly Smith

Paul Cotter- Brett Howden- Phil Kessel

William Carrier- Nicolas Roy- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson/Adin Hill

Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams

PP1: Stone, Eichel, Stephenson, Marchessault, Pietrangelo

PP2: Roy, Karlsson, Smith, Kessel, Theodore

PK1: Roy, Stephenson, McNabb, Pietrangelo

PK2: Karlsson, Stone, Martinez, Whitecloud

IR/Scratches

Michael Amadio, Jake Leschyshyn, Ben Hutton

Projected Sharks Line Combinations

Timo Meier- Tomas Hertl- Kevin Labanc

Matt Nieto- Logan Couture (c)- Alexander Barabanov

Nick Bonino- Nico Sturm- Luke Kunin

Evgeny Svechnikov- Steven Lorentz- Oskar Lindblom

Jaycob Megna- Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic- Matt Benning

Nick Cicek- Mario Ferraro

James Reimer/Kaapo Kahkonen

Sharks Special Teams

PP1- Barabanov, Couture, Hertl, Karlsson, Meier

PP2- Bonino, Sturm, Kunin, Labanc, Ferraro

PK1- Couture, Kunin, Ferraro, Vlasic

PK2- Hertl, Nieto, Karlsson, Benning

IR/Scratches

Radim Simek, Markus Nutivaara, Nikolai Knyzhov/Noah Gregor, Jonah Gadjovich, Scott Harrington

How to Watch/Listen

7:00 p.m. on AT&T Sportsnet, ESPN+, and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.