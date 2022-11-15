Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights Gameday 17: Reverse Ret-NO: Lines and Notes vs Sharks
Given that their nine-game winning streak has ended, the Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-0, 26 points) will look to get back in the win column Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks (5-9-3, 13 points) at 7 p.m.
No lineup changes are expected for the VGK. Logan Thompson is expected to start. Nick Cicek will make his NHL debut for the Sharks, and James Reimer is expected to start for them.
Despite their unveiling at Golden Knights team stores Tuesday morning, the Reverse Retro jerseys will not be worn. Fans will have to wait until Nov 26th against the Vancouver Canucks for their debut.
The Sharks sit sixth in the Pacific Division and have two straight wins in their pockets heading into tonight’s matchup. Erik Karlsson leads the team in scoring with 10 goals, 12 assists, and 22 points.
These two rival teams have already met once this season, with the Golden Knights winning 4-2 on the road on Oct. 25. That was the game in which Phil Kessel became the new NHL Ironman.
What to Watch For
EK65 Resurgence
Erik Karlsson is on a tear this season and looks like the player he was in years past with the Ottawa Senators. He has 10 goals this season, which is more than Jack Eichel and good for fourth in the league.
Watch out for EK65 as he is bouncing back to an elite Norris-Trophy level for the San Jose Sharks.
Fourth Line Dominance
The Golden Knight’s fourth line of Keegan Kolesar, Nicolas Roy, and William Carrier has been excellent this season. They continue to bang bodies, win pucks battles, and tire out opposing defenses. They are the forward line who has played the most amount of games together for the VGK this season for a reason. Look for them to start the game once again for head coach Bruce Cassidy.
Getting Some Rest
After a five-game road trip and then a game not too long after, the Golden Knights are getting adjusted to a few things. Time changes, sleep, eating schedules, and overall rest. With two days since their last game, look for the Golden Knights to have an extra jump in their game.
Especially William Karlsson, who has been so committed to the team he’s been wearing his jersey to bed.
Projected Vegas Golden Knights Line Combinations
Chandler Stephenson- Jack Eichel– Mark Stone (c)
Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson– Reilly Smith
Paul Cotter- Brett Howden- Phil Kessel
William Carrier- Nicolas Roy- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson/Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams
PP1: Stone, Eichel, Stephenson, Marchessault, Pietrangelo
PP2: Roy, Karlsson, Smith, Kessel, Theodore
PK1: Roy, Stephenson, McNabb, Pietrangelo
PK2: Karlsson, Stone, Martinez, Whitecloud
IR/Scratches
Michael Amadio, Jake Leschyshyn, Ben Hutton
Projected Sharks Line Combinations
Timo Meier- Tomas Hertl- Kevin Labanc
Matt Nieto- Logan Couture (c)- Alexander Barabanov
Nick Bonino- Nico Sturm- Luke Kunin
Evgeny Svechnikov- Steven Lorentz- Oskar Lindblom
Jaycob Megna- Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic- Matt Benning
Nick Cicek- Mario Ferraro
James Reimer/Kaapo Kahkonen
Sharks Special Teams
PP1- Barabanov, Couture, Hertl, Karlsson, Meier
PP2- Bonino, Sturm, Kunin, Labanc, Ferraro
PK1- Couture, Kunin, Ferraro, Vlasic
PK2- Hertl, Nieto, Karlsson, Benning
IR/Scratches
Radim Simek, Markus Nutivaara, Nikolai Knyzhov/Noah Gregor, Jonah Gadjovich, Scott Harrington
How to Watch/Listen
7:00 p.m. on AT&T Sportsnet, ESPN+, and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.