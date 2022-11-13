Knights Nuggets: Putting Clothes Back On, Sorry Lindy, and NHL Trade Rumors

Happy Sunday, everyone. The Golden Knights practice today at City National Arena at 11:30 a.m. They will play next on Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas: The Golden Knights are done streaking. They lost their first in ten games to the St. Louis Blues.

Henderson: Laurent Brossoit cleared waivers and has been assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights. The HSK defeated the Abbotsford Canucks Saturday night, but Brossoit did not play.

Montreal: Josh Anderson, who was suspended two games for his hit on Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, returned for the Montreal Canadiens Saturday. He said the following in regard to the hit.

“I didn’t think much of it because he got right back up and sucker-punched me. I thought he was okay there. I guess it’s okay to knock out your two front teeth and not get anything from it,” said Anderson.

Clip(s) of the Day: With the Golden Knight’s loss, the New Jersey Devils are now the hottest team in the NHL. They have won nine straight games, and after Devils fans chanted “Fire Lindy” at the beginning of the season, they apologized Saturday night at Prudential Center.

“Sorry Lindy” chants at the rock. This is why us Devils fans are highly respected. Giving credit where it’s due, apologizing when it’s needed. Sorry Lindy. pic.twitter.com/37esimmy2Y — heatdaddy (@heatdaddy69420) November 13, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Toronto: The Toronto Maple Leafs won big for Hall of Fame defenseman Borje Salming Saturday.

Philly: Former Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux made his return to Wells Fargo Center.

Calgary: Now back in the win column, the Calgary Flames are reportedly interested in adding a winger.

Montreal: Three Montreal Canadiens players in danger of hitting waivers with Mike Matheson’s return.

Florida: Former Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo is off to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Washington: Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended three games for his hit on Cal Foote.

Long Island: Zach Parise scored a special overtime goal Saturday night on Hockey Fights Cancer night.