Knights Nuggets: Brossoit Struggling, Evander Kane Scare, Describing NHL Teams

I’m experimenting with an idea that my colleague Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now pioneered. He’s including a daily mailbag in his daily link stories. So last night, after the Golden Knight’s win, I asked you all what you thought about the win and if you had any questions.

Here were some of the replies.

@MikeLangeLV- “Not sure what the answer would be, and it’s probably really nuanced, but at what point do we just admit, “Hey… Maybe it really was just the injuries that derailed a potential Stanley Cup season last year?”

Response: We’ll never know what they could have done in the 2022 playoffs last season. I don’t think they could have beaten the Avalanche. But I think the extra motivation that the team has this season after they missed the playoffs last year has gone a long way. So maybe it’s a blessing in disguise.

@LibertyLumpia- “Deep team! Go, Knights, Go!”

Response: Simple reply here, but I’m going to disagree with it slightly. While the VGK have been getting depth from all through the lineup, I still have concerns for the bottom six. The fourth line has been great, so that’s not the problem. It’s the Michael Amadio, Phil Kessel, Brett Howden line that I think needs work.

@MattJaxSIN21– “Who can help the 3rd line?”

Response: The only answer I can give you is Paul Cotter or Jake Leschyshyn. I expect the Golden Knights to trade Laurent Brossoit for cap room and then add a forward with the money. Not sure who.

Toronto: The Golden Knights winning streak hit eight games with an overtime win against the Leafs.

Here are Vegas Hockey Now’s takeaways from the game. Did Shea Weber score an assist?

Vegas: Can Jack Eichel implement some of Patrice Bergeron’s game into his? Bruce Cassidy wants him to.

Henderson: Trade off? Laurent Brossoit is struggling in his conditioning stint with the Henderson Silver Knights. In his first game, he allowed five goals. In his second game, last night against the San Diego Gulls, he allowed four goals in the first period and was pulled.

We speculated a few days ago that if Brossoit got back to the NHL level, he could be traded for cap relief and a roster spot. It looks like the likelihood of that, for now, is being shot down. Matt Murray should also be returning soon for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Clip of the Day: I made a thing yesterday. If you’re unfamiliar with this meme format, children’s book author Michael Rosen is a very energetic and expressive fellow. So many people have memed him describing certain things. I took inspiration and did it with NHL teams. All opinions are my own.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Edmonton: A very scary moment Tuesday night between Pat Maroon and Evander Kane. Maroon’s skate sliced Kane’s wrist by accident, and Kane rushed off the ice for medical treatment. Kane released a statement this morning stating that he is doing well and recovering and thanked both teams and the Oilers’ medical staff for their work during the incident. Best of wishes to Evander in his recovery.

Boston: Full coverage on the ongoing Mitchell Miller/Boston Bruins story is at Boston Hockey Now.

On the topic of controversial NHL prospects, Logan Mailloux is not cleared to play in the NHL either.

Florida: The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes are still expected to play their game Wednesday night despite Tropical Storm Nicole moving towards Southwest Florida.

Philly: The Philadelphia Flyers rocked warmups Tuesday night with old-school Coperall pants.

Montreal: For the second straight game, a Montreal Canadiens forward has been thrown out of a game.

Minnesota: Kirill Kaprizov has been fined $5k for his shot at Drew Doughty.

Long Island: The New York Islanders are continuing to win games in dramatic fashion.

Losing Streaks: The Calgary Flames have lost six straight games, and the St. Louis blues eight.

Washington: Injury updates for the Washington Capitals.