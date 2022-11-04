Connect with us

Golden Knights Daily

Knights Nuggets: One Year Since The Jack Eichel Trade

Published

3 hours ago

on

Jack Eichel Vegas Golden Knights

With a perfect road trip so far, the Vegas Golden Knights are looking to carry their current six-game winning streak past the Montreal Canadiens, whom they play on Saturday. The Golden Knights are off Friday as they travel to Montreal and will have a morning skate Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Bell Centre.

Elsewhere in the NHL, the Ottawa Senators are officially up for sale, Jordan Binnington is being a diva again, and Alex Ovechkin is off setting records once more

Vegas Golden Knights

Ottawa: The Golden Knights escaped Ottawa with a 5-4 win Thursday night despite almost blowing a 5-1 lead. The VGK have now won six straight games and are tied for first in the NHL with the Boston Bruins.

Video Room: The Golden Knights teamed up with Lil Jon in a new hilarious Golden Age commercial.

Vegas: Jack Eichel and William Karlsson are both off to great starts for the Golden Knights this season.

One Year Ago Today: Speaking of Eichel, it has now been one year since the trade that brought him here.

Clip of the Day: Jordan Binnington is at it again.

Ottawa: It’s official- the Ottawa Senators are up for sale. Could Ryan Reynolds really be the next owner?

San Jose: Erik Karlsson is at it again and having a career resurgence with the San Jose Sharks.

Philly: Claude Giroux is set to face his former team, the Philadelphia Flyers, for the first time tonight.

Pittsburgh: Jaromir Jagr responded to Jason Zucker, who paid homage to him with the Jagr salute.

Montreal: Could a trade between the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals be in the works?

Washington: Alex Ovechkin has tied Gordie Howe for the most goals with a single franchise (786)

Vancouver: The Vancouver Canucks honored longtime defenseman Kevin Bieksa Thursday night.

Colorado: The Colorado Avalanche are getting set for their NHL Global Series game on Friday in Finland.

Seattle: What’s the deal with top draft pick Shane Wright and the Seattle Kraken?

Boston: Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort is out with a middle finger injury for 4-6 weeks.

Florida: Is Eetu Luostarinen now the highlight player of the Florida Panthers Vincent Trocheck trade?

LA: Adrian Kempe is proving that last season was not a fluke with the Los Angeles Kings.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously