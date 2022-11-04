Knights Nuggets: One Year Since The Jack Eichel Trade

With a perfect road trip so far, the Vegas Golden Knights are looking to carry their current six-game winning streak past the Montreal Canadiens, whom they play on Saturday. The Golden Knights are off Friday as they travel to Montreal and will have a morning skate Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Bell Centre.

Elsewhere in the NHL, the Ottawa Senators are officially up for sale, Jordan Binnington is being a diva again, and Alex Ovechkin is off setting records once more

Vegas Golden Knights

Ottawa: The Golden Knights escaped Ottawa with a 5-4 win Thursday night despite almost blowing a 5-1 lead. The VGK have now won six straight games and are tied for first in the NHL with the Boston Bruins.

Video Room: The Golden Knights teamed up with Lil Jon in a new hilarious Golden Age commercial.

Vegas: Jack Eichel and William Karlsson are both off to great starts for the Golden Knights this season.

One Year Ago Today: Speaking of Eichel, it has now been one year since the trade that brought him here.

Clip of the Day: Jordan Binnington is at it again.

Ottawa: It’s official- the Ottawa Senators are up for sale. Could Ryan Reynolds really be the next owner?

San Jose: Erik Karlsson is at it again and having a career resurgence with the San Jose Sharks.

Philly: Claude Giroux is set to face his former team, the Philadelphia Flyers, for the first time tonight.

Pittsburgh: Jaromir Jagr responded to Jason Zucker, who paid homage to him with the Jagr salute.

Montreal: Could a trade between the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals be in the works?

Washington: Alex Ovechkin has tied Gordie Howe for the most goals with a single franchise (786)

Vancouver: The Vancouver Canucks honored longtime defenseman Kevin Bieksa Thursday night.

Colorado: The Colorado Avalanche are getting set for their NHL Global Series game on Friday in Finland.

Seattle: What’s the deal with top draft pick Shane Wright and the Seattle Kraken?

Boston: Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort is out with a middle finger injury for 4-6 weeks.

Florida: Is Eetu Luostarinen now the highlight player of the Florida Panthers Vincent Trocheck trade?

LA: Adrian Kempe is proving that last season was not a fluke with the Los Angeles Kings.