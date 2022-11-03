Connect with us

Golden Knights Daily

Knights Nuggets: Ryan Reynolds Buying Senators? Giant Tage Thompson & LA Hockey Now

Published

5 hours ago

on

The Vegas Golden Knights have shifted from one nation’s capital to another as they will play the Ottawa Senators Thursday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. It will be game two of the Golden Knight’s current eastern road trip. The Golden Knights have won five straight and are tied for first place in the NHL in points.

A friendly reminder to the last time the Golden Knights played the Senators, Jack Eichel had one of his most entertaining goals, scoring a buzzer-beater to win the game in regulation.

Here’s what’s up in the NHL and greater hockey world for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas: On Jack Eichel, his confidence, speed, and just how long it has been since he was this dominant.

VHN: Vegas Hockey Now’s October player of the month is Chandler Stephenson.

Sportico: The Golden Knights have ranked 12th in this year’s Sportico NHL team value rankings.

Clip of the Day: Wearing the Robo-penguin throwback jerseys, Jason Zucker paid tribute to Jaromir Jagr.

Buffalo: The featured image in today’s daily is not edited. That is truly how big Tage Thompson is.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Los Angeles: National Hockey Now has expanded once again! Say hello to LA Hockey Now!

Ottawa: Is Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds seriously interested in buying the Ottawa Senators?!

Colorado: The Colorado Avalanche are in Finland for the NHL’s Global Series against the Blue Jackets.

Montreal: Former Golden Knight Evgenii Dadonov has been placed on IR by the Montreal Canadiens.

Toronto: John Tavares scored a beauty Wednesday night for a hat trick with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Calgary: Off to a slowish start, Jonathan Huberdeau says, “you guys haven’t seen anything yet.”

San Jose: The NHL has fined Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras for his ‘cheat shot’ on Matt Benning.

Washington: The Washington Capitals have recalled recently signed forward Sonny Milano.

Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Penguins are in freefall and have lost six straight games. What’s the issue?

Boston: Both Jeremy Swaman and Derek Forbort are week-to-week for the Boston Bruins.

Amidst defensive injuries, Hampus Lindholm has been the Bruins MVP early on in 2022-23.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously