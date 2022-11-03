Knights Nuggets: Ryan Reynolds Buying Senators? Giant Tage Thompson & LA Hockey Now

The Vegas Golden Knights have shifted from one nation’s capital to another as they will play the Ottawa Senators Thursday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. It will be game two of the Golden Knight’s current eastern road trip. The Golden Knights have won five straight and are tied for first place in the NHL in points.

A friendly reminder to the last time the Golden Knights played the Senators, Jack Eichel had one of his most entertaining goals, scoring a buzzer-beater to win the game in regulation.

Here’s what’s up in the NHL and greater hockey world for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas: On Jack Eichel, his confidence, speed, and just how long it has been since he was this dominant.

VHN: Vegas Hockey Now’s October player of the month is Chandler Stephenson.

Sportico: The Golden Knights have ranked 12th in this year’s Sportico NHL team value rankings.

Clip of the Day: Wearing the Robo-penguin throwback jerseys, Jason Zucker paid tribute to Jaromir Jagr.

Love the Jagr salute from Jason Zucker after the one timer in the Jagr era throwbacks pic.twitter.com/s39g8brRB0 — BucciParmPastaExtension8X11 (@Buccigross) November 2, 2022

Buffalo: The featured image in today’s daily is not edited. That is truly how big Tage Thompson is.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Los Angeles: National Hockey Now has expanded once again! Say hello to LA Hockey Now!

Ottawa: Is Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds seriously interested in buying the Ottawa Senators?!

Colorado: The Colorado Avalanche are in Finland for the NHL’s Global Series against the Blue Jackets.

Montreal: Former Golden Knight Evgenii Dadonov has been placed on IR by the Montreal Canadiens.

Toronto: John Tavares scored a beauty Wednesday night for a hat trick with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Calgary: Off to a slowish start, Jonathan Huberdeau says, “you guys haven’t seen anything yet.”

San Jose: The NHL has fined Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras for his ‘cheat shot’ on Matt Benning.

Washington: The Washington Capitals have recalled recently signed forward Sonny Milano.

Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Penguins are in freefall and have lost six straight games. What’s the issue?

Boston: Both Jeremy Swaman and Derek Forbort are week-to-week for the Boston Bruins.

Amidst defensive injuries, Hampus Lindholm has been the Bruins MVP early on in 2022-23.