Knights Nuggets: Golden Knights Going Streaking, Winter Classic Logos

With five straight wins in hand, the Vegas Golden Knights are heading from one nation’s capital to another. The VGK defeated the Washington Capitals in OT 3-2 Tuesday and will play the Ottawa Senators Thursday at 4:00 p.m. for game two of their current five-game road trip.

Here’s what’s going on around the NHL for your Wednesday.

Vegas Golden Knights

Capital One: Your recap and takeaways from the Golden Knight’s 3-2 overtime win against the Capitals.

DC: From the other side, here are Washington Hockey Now’s takeaways from last night’s game.

October: Vegas Hockey Now’s player of the month for October- Chandler Stephenson.

Henderson: The Golden Knights have assigned Laurent Brossoit to the Silver Knights for conditioning.

Vegas: William Karlsson is off to a great start this season, with eight points in eleven games.

Watch the little head flick from Eichel, motioning for Theodore to drive to the net. pic.twitter.com/6FVmM9f20x — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) November 2, 2022

NHL News and National Hockey Now

San Jose: An crazy game last night in San Jose. Erik Karlsson scored his first career hat trick. Adam Henrique and Timo Meier scored beauty goals, and Jakob Silfverberg accidentally scored on his own net.

Pittsburgh/Boston: The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins have unveiled their Winter Classic logos.

Finland: The Colorado Avalanche are in Finland getting ready for a Global Series game v the Blue Jackets.

Long Island: Casey Cizikas was given a game misconduct for this play on Alex Stalock Tuesday.

Dallas: Stars goalie Matt Murray (no, not that one) breaks down his new Texas Stars mask.

Florida: Panthers top defenseman Aaron Ekblad has returned to practice Wednesday.

Boston: The Boston Bruins lost both Jeremy Swayman and Derek Forbort to injury Tuesday night.