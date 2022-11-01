Golden Knights Takeaways: Eichel’s Confidence, Marchessault Mixing It Up

WASHINGTON – For the second game in a row, the play of Jack Eichel in overtime paved the way for a Vegas Golden Knights victory. Eichel used all the tools in his kit to gain separation from Washington Capitals defenders and feed Shea Theodore for the overtime winner.

The Golden Knights won the first game of their road trip 3-2 in overtime over the Capitals. They will be in another nation’s capital Thursday night as they play the Ottawa Senators at 4:00 p.m.

Here are six takeaways from the Golden Knight’s fifth-straight victory.

Eichel’s Confidence

It may have been Theodore who scored the winner, but the play was set up all by Eichel. As pointed out by Jesse Granger, Eichel made a neck tilt to Theodore as to say, “cut to the net,” and Theodore obliged.

Eichel physically couldn't have done this without the the artificial disc replacement surgery. Checkmate Buffalo. https://t.co/9t1DgXGbaF — Jack Manning (@NHLJackManning) November 2, 2022

This is the second-straight game in which Eichel’s overtime play has given the Golden Knights a victory. He scored a beauty against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday and now has an OT assists in D.C.

“That’s two nights in a row. Pretty special player. When there is time and space for Jack, he’s one of those dynamic players that people pay money to see,” said Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy.

In his first full season with the Golden Knights, Eichel currently leads the team in scoring with twelve points in eleven games.

“He’s a skilled player with the puck, and I think if you can read through his eyes and get to a good spot, he’ll find you,” said Theodore on Eichel and the overtime goal.

Fiesty Marchy

In the first period, Martin Fehervary made a dangerous shove on Reilly Smith, which sent him into the boards from an awkward angle. Smith was shaken up on the play but remained in the game after we went to the locker room for repairs. Fehervary got a two-minute minor for boarding.

Fehervary with a dangerous hit on Smith, one night after a dangerous hit on Noesen (not called). I don't expect NHL Player Safety to do anything about this. pic.twitter.com/gIoCR38IJr — The Canes Stats Brand™ (@CanesStats) November 2, 2022

But Fehervary’s penalty wasn’t the only play that was called on the play. Without hesitation, a heated Jonathan Marchessault threw himself at Fehervary to defend his teammate. He got two for roughing.

“He got a bit feisty out there. Obviously, guys were going at it, and you don’t like seeing that play there with Smitty (Reilly Smith). I think Marchy got a little heated there, but it was good,” said Golden Knights goal scorer Tuesday night, Will Carrier.

Cassidy mentioned the other day that there are certain penalties in hockey that you are willing to kill. Marchessault sticking up for his fellow Misfit is certainly one of them, and the Golden Knights did kill the penalty before going on to score a powerplay goal themselves.

Back-to-Backs

For the fourth time this season, the Golden Knights played a team coming off a back-to-back. The Capitals returned to Capital One Arena Tuesday night to the Golden Knights awaiting their arrival as they played the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh the night before.

“I don’t think either team was on top of their game in terms of execution. Obviously, Washington had a tough schedule,” said Cassidy.

The Capitals had a weak third period and could have put the game away with an insurance goal. Instead, they looked tired coming off three games in four nights and let William Carrier get the Golden Knights back in the game before they lost in overtime.

Additional Knight’s Nuggets

The Capitals, already without a lot of players due to injury, lost Beck Malenstyn to injury as he blocked a shot from Nicolas Hague. Garnet Hathaway was also shaken up but toughened it out.

Brayden McNabb was surprisingly good on offense yet again and had three shots on goal. He has three points in his last five games.

With Logan Thompson and Charlie Lingren as the goaltenders Tuesday night, the game featured only right-handed catching goaltenders. There are only six of these in the entire NHL.