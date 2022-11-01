Connect with us

Eichel and Theodore Team Up in OT To Give Golden Knights 5th Straight Win

2 hours ago

Shea Theodore - Vegas Golden Knights (Photo- Sammi Silber- Washington Hockey Now)

For the second straight game, the Vegas Golden Knights (9-2-0, 18 points) have won a game in overtime. They did so Tuesday night against the Washington Capitals (5-4-2, 12 points) by a score of 3-2 to kick off their five-game road trip. The Golden Knights have now won five straight games and are first in the NHL.

After missing a game with illness, Keegan Kolesar returned to the lineup and tagged in for Jake Leschyshyn. Logan Thompson got the start for the Golden Knights. With the Capitals coming off a back-to-back game against the Carolina Hurricanes Monday, Charlie Lindgren started for them.

Lindgren started the game with an impressive save moving right to left on Jonathan Marchessault, who received a pass from Reilly Smith. Yet again, the Misfit Line generated oodles of chances.

The Golden Knights played a strong first period, but special teams allowed the Capitals to get on the board. After Brett Howden took a slashing penalty, Dylan Strome found Marcus Johansson in the slot for a Capitals powerplay goal to make it 1-0.

This was just the second first-period goal the VGK have given up this season.

Midway through the period, things got dicey after Martin Fehevary leveled Smith into the boards with a dangerous hit next to the boards. Defending his teammate, Marchessault flew in and caused a ruckus with the Capitals’ defender. Smith went to the dressing room for repairs and returned in the second.

The Golden Knights got a powerplay of their own late in the period, and with his second goal in as many games, Jack Eichel scored off a rocket shot to even the game.

Just a few minutes into the second, the Capitals struck back, with Trevor van Riemsdyk scoring from the point. It was a simple play with Dylan Strome winning the faceoff and TVR firing it through traffic.

The Capitals had a much better jump in the second period and evened up the shot chart at times. They trapped the VGK in their own zone for an extended period of time during the period of the long change.

The Golden Knights still had their chances, with a notable chance being Phil Kessel’s pass through the crease to Michael Amadio, who was unable to score on Lindgren.

The opportunities were there for the Capitals to score an insurance goal and earn the victory, but they were unable to do so. This allowed the Golden Knights to come back in the game and score with a fourth-line player getting on the board.

Fresh off the bench, William Carrier joined the Golden Knights in the offensive zone, accepted a dish pass from William Karlsson, and scored to tie the game.

Time in regulation expired, and both teams were sent to overtime for the second-straight game. In OT, Eichel did it all himself again, circling like a Shark with the puck for extended periods of time before he finally found Theodore cutting to the net. Theodore made no mistake, and the Golden Knights won 3-2.

VHN’s Player of the Game: Shea Theodore

An overtime game-winner and a couple of solid defensive breakups pave the way for Shea.

Up Next: The Golden Knights will continue their current road trip with a 4:00 p.m. game Thursday against the Ottawa Senators from Canadian Tire Center.

 

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

