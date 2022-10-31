Connect with us

Knights Nuggets: Golden Knights Halloween and October Recap

9 hours ago

Happy Halloween and (official) Nevada Day, everyone. The Golden Knights are riding a four-game winning streak into their first extensive road trip of the season. They will not be home until Nov. 12 and have five-straight games on the road against the Capitals, Senators, Canadiens, Maple Leafs, and Sabres.

With today being Halloween, here’s how the Golden Knights dressed up this season.

Stephenson- ?. Eichel- Buzz Lightyear. Stone- Bud Light. Smith- Dr. Evil. Karlsson- Elvis Presley. Marchessault- ? Roy- Lumberjack. Howden- ? Kessel- Fred Flinstone. Carrier- ? Leschyshyn- Woody the Cowboy. Amadio- Scarecrow. Cotter- Buzz Lightyear. Kolesar- ? Martinez- ? Pietrangelo- ? McNabb- Corn. Theodore- Woody the Cowboy. Hague- Tommy Lee. Whitecloud- Tin-Man. Hutton- Fred from Scooby Doo. Thompson- The Big Bad Wolf. Hill- ? Brossoit- ?

Vegas Golden Knights

Monthly recap: Now that we’re a month into the season, it’s a good time to evaluate where the VGK are at as a team overall. Spoiler alert; they’re doing well.

Pacific Outlook: VGK 16, EDM 12, CGY 10, SEA 10, LAK 10, VAN 6, SJS 6, ANA 5

T-Mobile: Jack Eichel played hero Sunday night as the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets.

Relive the goal, broken down from Eichel and Mark Stone’s perspectives.

Vegas: William Karlsson is off to a great start this season and as a solid two-way player for the VGK.

Clip of the Day: I don’t think I have ever seen this before. John Gibson gets a stick caught in his skate.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Buffalo: A certain item was thrown on the ice at KeyBank Center in Buffalo the other night.

Boston: An in-depth look at the surprising 8-1 start for the Boston Bruins.

Long Island: The New York Islanders are now streaking. What has changed for them?

Chicago: Defenseman Seth Jones is expected to miss 3-4 weeks from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Toronto: Sheldon Keefe on his job security as Leaf’s head coach- “I’m just going focus on what I can do.”

San Jose: Erik Karlsson is back for the San Jose Sharks and doing unprecedented things.

Washington: Injury updates on TJ Oshie and John Carlson for the Washington Capitals.

Pittsburgh: The Penguins made a minor-league swap between Drake Cagguila and Drew O’Connor.

Montreal: MHN’s player of the month for the Montreal Canadiens– Cole Caufield.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion.
