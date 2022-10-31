Golden Knights Assign Laurent Brossoit to Henderson For Conditioning Stint

The Vegas Golden Knights have assigned goaltender Laurent Brossoit to the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL for a conditioning stint. Brossoit is coming off of off-season hip surgery and will play a couple of games with the HSK to get his play back up to the NHL level.

The Silver Knight’s next series is a home and home against the Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers affiliate) on Nov. 4th and 5th, with the Silver Knights being home for the first game. The Silver Knights have played Michael Hutchinson and Jiri Patera as their goaltender this season.

With Brossoit re-joining the Golden Knights soon, the VGK will be over the 23-player roster limit. They will have to make some roster moves soon if they plan on bringing Brossoit back into the lineup. The Golden Knights have enough cap space ($16 in space left) to bring Brossoit back into the lineup.

The Golden Knights are without starting goaltender Robin Lehner for the entirety of the 2022-23 season, as he also underwent hip surgery. So far, through ten games, the goaltending tandem of Logan Thompson and Adin Hill have held the fort and lead the league in combined save percentage (.941%)