Knights Nuggets: Star Goalies Injured, Huberdeau Had To Sh*t

Published

13 hours ago

on

Happy Sunday, everyone. The Vegas Golden Knights have an afternoon game today at 5:00 p.m. against the Winnipeg Jets. It will be the second to last game of the season series between the two teams.

With today’s game being in the mid-afternoon, the VGK did not skate this morning. Keegan Kolesar, who missed Friday’s games against the Ducks with illness, returned to practice Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas: William Karlsson, now the only international player on the Golden Knights roster, is off to a strong start playing with a chip on his shoulder this season.

T-Mobile: The home of the Golden Knights featured a college hockey game Saturday between North Dakota and Arizona State University.

VHN: A big thank you to all our readers for 1 million views all time now. I haven’t been here long, but am already feeling the love.

Clip of the Day: Another phenomenal Darryl Sutter quote. Brutal honesty on Jonathan Huberdeau.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Dallas: Two superstar goaltenders were injured in Saturday’s game between the New York Rangers and Dallas Stars. Ty Dellandrea caught Igor Shesterkin and has now been fined the maximum.

Jake Oettinger was also hurt and did not return.

Long Island: What a comeback by the New York Islanders over the Colorado Avalanche.

Washington: Updates on the injuries to TJ Oshie and John Carlson of the Washington Capitals.

San Jose: Erik Karlsson is having a career resurgence this season with the San Jose Sharks. How long can he keep it up?

Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost four straight. Dave Molinari says it’s time for the veterans to take initiative and lead the Penguins back into the win column.

Florida: Alexander Barkov and the Florida Panthers are the latest team to have individual player goal songs.

Minnesota: Tyson Jost has been benched.

HOCKEYDIVA

I’m a DIEHARD KNIGHTS FAN…
that being said I enjoy watching the KRAKEN. KRAKEN record 4-4. PENGUIN record 4-4. ARE THE KRAKEN OVERACHIEVING OR ARE THE PENGUINS 🐧 UNDERACHIEVING?
BOTH!!!!

