Knights Nuggets: Hot Mic Zach Whitecloud, Mullet Arena, and Early Standings Update

Halloween weekend is upon us. Let's jump straight into the news and notes from around the NHL. The Golden Knights play next on Sunday, at home, against the Jets at 5:00 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights

Trick or Treat: The Golden Knight’s Halloween team photo, in case you missed it.

Here’s my best report on who everyone dressed up as. Stephenson- ?. Eichel- Buzz Lightyear. Stone- Bud Light. Smith- Dr. Evil. Karlsson- Elvis Presley. Marchessault- ? Roy- Lumberjack. Howden- ? Kessel- Fred Flinstone. Carrier- ? Leschyshyn- Woody the Cowboy. Amadio- Scarecrow. Cotter- Buzz Lightyear. Kolesar- ? Martinez- ? Pietrangelo- ? McNabb- Corn. Theodore- Woody the Cowboy. Hague- Tommy Lee. Whitecloud- Tin-Man. Hutton- Fred from Scooby Doo. Thompson- The Big Bad Wolf. Hill- ? Brossoit- ?

Behind the Net: A hot mic moment between Zach Whitecloud and Max Jones from Friday’s game.

T-Mobile: A recap of the Golden Knight’s 4-0 Nevada Day win over the Anaheim Ducks, as well as three takeaways we had from the game. Does Logan Thompson like getting into post-whistle scrums?

Roster Moves: With Laurent Brossoit returning soon, the Golden Knights will have to make space for him.

Practice Updates: After missing yesterday’s game with illness, Keegan Kolesar returned Saturday.

Standings Update: We’re about ten games into the regular season, so now is a good time to look at the Western Conference Standings to see how teams have started off. Currently, nine of the bottom ten teams in the NHL are in the West standings-wise. The Columbus Blue Jackets are the only East team.

Pacific: VGK 14 pts, CGY 10 pts, EDM 10 pts, SEA 8 pts, LAK 8 pts, VAN 6 pts, SJS 6 pts, ANA 3 pts

Central: DAL 11 pts, WPG 10 pts, COL 9 pts, CHI 8 pts, MIN 7 pts, NSH 7 pts, STL 6 pts, ARZ 5 pts.

Clip of the Day: I thought this was funny from Alex Stalock. Reminds me of Marc-Andre Fleury.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Mullet Arena: The Arizona Coyotes lost their home opener in overtime Friday at Mullet Arena.

Vancouver: The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenseman Ethan Bear from the Hurricanes.

San Jose: Sell, sell, sell! TSN’s Pierre LeBrun says that the San Jose Sharks are willing to listen regarding trading any player on their roster not named Tomas Hertl.

Retirement: Goaltender Devin Dubnyk has retired after twelve seasons in the National Hockey League.

Montreal: Trying to solve the Montreal Canadiens’ forward logjam with NHL trade ideas.

Philly: Sean Couturier is set to have yet another surgery. Is his career in jeopardy?

Boston: More analysis on the David Pastrnak situation, as Pasta nears the end of his current contract.

Pittsburgh: Penguins forward Jake Guentzel has been cleared for contact but did not play Friday.

Long Island: Josh Bailey fittingly scored a goal in his 1,000th NHL game with the New York Islanders.

Dallas: Nils Lundkvist is off to a strong start with the Dallas Stars after being traded from the Rangers.