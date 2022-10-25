Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights Gameday 8: Ironman: Lines and Notes vs Sharks
For the first time this season, the Vegas Golden Knights (5-2-0, ten points) take on their Pacific Division rival, the San Jose Sharks (2-6-0, four points), at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
As soon as he steps on the ice for his first shift, Phil Kessel will break the NHL’s ironman record and become the new holder of the longest consecutive regular season games played streak.
The Golden Knights are coming off a 3-1 home win against the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday. They will be playing in their first back-to-back game Tuesday against the Sharks. Off to a rough start, the Sharks are coming home after earning their second win of the season against the Philadelphia Flyers.
What to Watch For
Goal No. 400 Take Two
Kessel started his record-tying game Monday night in perfect fashion, scoring a powerplay goal for his 400th career NHL goal and first as a Golden Knight. But due to an offsides challenge by the Maple Leafs, the goal was called back. The “400th career goal puck” was taped up on the bench and everything.
Perhaps in the true record-passing game, Kessel will be able to score this goal finally.
Hill Revenge Tour
With the Golden Knights playing their first back-to-back of the season, Logan Thompson will likely get the night off, and Adin Hill will play against his former team, the Sharks. Hill is 2-0 on the season with wins against the Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets. He spent last season with the Sharks and played in 25 games for them.
Swimming with the Sharks
The rivalry has died down a lot since the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Golden Knights and Sharks. Guys like Evander Kane, Ryan Reaves, Brent Burns, and Max Pacioretty have left the rivalry. But there is still some animosity between the two franchises. The VGK are 25-11 all-time against the Sharks.
Projected Vegas Golden Knights Line Combinations
Chandler Stephenson- Jack Eichel- Mark Stone (c)
Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson- Reilly Smith
Michael Amadio- Brett Howden- Phil Kessel
William Carrier- Nicolas Roy- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson/Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams
PP1: Stone, Eichel, Stephenson, Marchessault, Pietrangelo
PP2: Roy, Karlsson, Smith, Kessel, Theodore
PK1: Roy, Stephenson, McNabb, Pietrangelo
PK2: Karlsson, Stone, Martinez, Whitecloud
IR/Scratches
Paul Cotter, Jake Leschyshyn, Ben Hutton, Laurent Brossoit
Projected Sharks Line Combinations
Timo Meier- Tomas Hertl- Alexander Barabanov
Noah Gregor- Logan Couture- Luke Kunin
Evgeny Svechnikov- Nico Sturm- Kevin Labanc
Oskar Lindblom- Steven Lorentz- Matt Nieto
Jaycob Megna- Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic- Matt Benning
Mario Ferraro- Radim Simek
James Reimer/Kaapo Kahkonen
Sharks Special Teams
PP1- Labanc, Couture, Hertl, Karlsson, Meier
PP2- Kunin, Sturm, Lindblom, Ferraro, Barabanov
PK1- Couture, Kunin, Ferraro, Vlasic
PK2- Hertl, Nieto, Simek, Benning
IR/Scratches
Nikolai Knyzhov, Markus Nutivaara, Nick Bonino, Jonah Gadjovich, Scott Harrington
How to Watch/Listen
7:30 pm on AT&T Sportsnet, ESPN, and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.