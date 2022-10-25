Knights Nuggets: Phil Kessel to Become Tony Stark Tonight

Tonight Phil Kessel will complete his transformation into Tony Stark and become the NHL’s new ironman. Kessel will be playing in his 990th consecutive regular season game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center, the same place where he won his first Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Last night, Kessel tied Keith Yandle’s consecutive games played streak, playing in his 989th straight game. He appeared to have a goal no. 400 of his career, but the goal was called back due to offsides. Still, Kessel finished the night with an assist and was the team’s first star of the game.

Elsewhere in the NHL, the Vancouver Canucks just don’t have it, the Washington Capitals caused some property damage, and James Van Riemsdyk is hurt.

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas: The Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 Monday night at home.

T-Mobile: The first shift of the game that officially tied Kessel for the ironman streak was very short.

Hot Dog Stand: The top moments from Phil Kessel’s career thus far. Stay tuned for part two today.

City National: Kessel did his best to open up about the longevity of his career. “I’m old now, I guess.”

San Jose: The Golden Knights play the Sharks tonight for the first time this season. The folks at San Jose Hockey Now are a little faster than me and have their game preview up.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Vancouver: The only remaining team without a win this season; things are so bad right now for the Canucks that fans are throwing jerseys on the ice. Or, as JT Miller calls it, “their sh*t on the ice.”

Philly: Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk will have finger surgery on Friday with a TBA timeline.

Montreal: Could the Montreal Canadiens move up in the draft by trading Sean Monahan?

Washington: The Washington Capitals accidentally broke a fire alarm during pregame soccer.

Detroit: Realistic expectations from where the Detroit Red Wings are at from Derek Lalonde.

Florida: Sam Reinhart and Alexander Barkov are off to slow starts for the Florida Panthers.

Boston: Recovering from a concussion, Brandon Carlo is close to a return with the Boston Bruins.

Colorado: The Colorado Avalanche have recalled Martin Kaut and Mikhail Maltsev from the Eagles.

Long Island: Why aren’t the New York Islanders playing Kiefer Bellows?