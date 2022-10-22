Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights Gameday 6: Defending Cup Champs: Lines and Notes vs Avalanche
The Vegas Golden Knights (4-1-0, eight points) will challenge the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche (2-2-1, five points) Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. The VGK are coming off a 5-2 Thursday night win against the Winnipeg Jets. The Avalanche lost Friday night in Seattle 3-2.
Logan Thompson is expected to be back in goal for the VGK. With the Avalanche coming off of a back-to-back, Alexander Georgiev will get the start for them. Don’t look now but the Golden Knights (outside of season-ending injured to Nolan Patrick and Robin Lehner) are fully healthy.
The same cannot be said about the Avalanche, who have lost captain Gabriel Landeskog for the next twelve weeks with a knee injury. They also lost goaltender Darcy Kuemper and center Nazem Kadri to free agency in 2022, which will make for a new-look Avalanche team as Cup Contenders.
What to Watch For
First Major Test
The Golden Knights have played 2022 playoff teams in their schedule already, with the LA Kings and Calgary Flames. But this matchup against the defending Stanley Cup Champions is leaps and bounds ahead of these two teams.
Even if they did lose some key pieces in free agency, the Avs are still projected to be one of the best teams in the NHL in 2022-23. The first major measuring stick for the Golden Knights awaits.
Off the Rush
One of the biggest strengths the Golden Knights have had since year one is their ability to strike off the rush. So far, under Bruce Cassidy, the VGK have done an excellent job at this, with turnovers in the neutral zone paving the way for Golden Knight’s chances. It certainly helps with a fully-healthy Mark Stone.
The Golden Knights play a 1-2-2 through the neutral zone, which has had success not only stopping opposing teams but turning things around the other way.
“We’re a 1-2-2 team, and we have our layers. We are asking out D to receive the rush at the blue line. If you can laterally move and kill it/squash it, great,” said head coach Bruce Cassidy.
Offensive Defenseman
While the Avalanche’s forward group and goaltending taking hits this season due to free agency losses and injuries, their defense is still amazing, as always. The Avs have several weapons that can produce offensively from the blue line, led by Cale Makar, who Cassidy compares to Bobby Orr.
“I think they have been quite open about their style of play with their D not resting. We have got to make sure we kill some of those and take away those passing lanes and don’t get drawn to the puck,” said Cassidy.
Projected Vegas Golden Knights Line Combinations
Reilly Smith- Jack Eichel- Phil Kessel
Brett Howden- Chandler Stephenson- Mark Stone (c)
Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson- Michael Amadio
William Carrier- Nicolas Roy- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson/Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams
PP1: Stone, Eichel, Stephenson, Marchessault, Pietrangelo
PP2: Roy, Karlsson, Smith, Kessel, Theodore
PK1: Roy, Stephenson, McNabb, Pietrangelo
PK2: Karlsson, Stone, Martinez, Whitecloud
IR/Scratches
Paul Cotter, Jake Leschyshyn, Ben Hutton, Laurent Brossoit
Projected Avalanche Line Combinations
Artturi Lehkonen- Nathan Mackinnon– Mikko Rantanen
Valeri Nichuskin- JT Compher- Martin Kaut
Andrew Cogliano- Alex Newhook- Evan Rodrigues
Dryden Hunt- Jayson Megna- Logan O’Connor
Bowen Byram- Cale Makar
Sam Girard- Josh Manson
Kurtis MacDermid- Erik Johnson
Alexander Georgiev/Pavel Francouz
Avalanche Special Teams
PP1- Nichushkin, Rantanen, Lehkonen, Mackinnon, Makar
PP2- Rodrigues, Newhook, Compher, Girard, Byram
PK1- Compher, O’Connor, Johnson, Manson
PK2- Megna, Cogliano, Girard, Makar
IR/Scratches
Gabe Landeskog (c), Darren Helm, Devon Toews, Jacob MacDonald
How to Watch/Listen
7:00 pm on AT&T Sportsnet, ESPN+, and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.