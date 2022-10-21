Connect with us

Knights Nuggets: Alex Tuch Pots Hat Trick, Suzuki’s Beauty Penalty Shot Goal

Alex Tuch Buffalo Sabres (Photo- Buffalo Sabres via Twitter)
Alex Tuch Buffalo Sabres (Photo- Buffalo Sabres via Twitter)

The Vegas Golden Knights are off from game action Friday, having just defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. They will practice this morning at 11:30 at City National Arena.

The Golden Knights play next on Saturday at home against the Colorado Avalanche at 7:00 pm.

Vegas Golden Knights

T-Mobile: Your recap and game takeaways of the Golden Knight’s 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Reverse Retros: The full reveal of the Golden Knight’s reverse retro jerseys.

Bottom-Six: With Paul Cotter’s emergence, the Golden Knights have a healthy bottom-six battle.

Former Knights

Buffalo: Former Golden Knight Alex Tuch scored his first NHL hat trick for the Buffalo Sabres Thursday.

Montreal: Former Golden Knight draft pick Nick Suzuki scored an unreal shutout goal Thursday night.

Minnesota: Marc-Andre Fleury is back in the win column as the Minnesota Wild beat the Canucks.

Clip of the Day: Arber Xhekaj had quite the first fight in the NHL, going up against Zack Kassian.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Florida: He’s back! The Florida Panthers have finally signed Eric Staal to a one-year deal after his PTO.

Calgary: The Calgary Flames have re-signed backup goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year deal.

First-overall draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky has scored his first NHL goal against the Arizona Coyotes.

Colorado: The Colorado Avalanche have claimed Dryden Hunt off of waivers.

Pittsburgh: Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan has high praise for Jason Zucker’s season so far.

San Jose: The San Jose Sharks finally have their first win of the season.

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

