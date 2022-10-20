Connect with us

Golden Knights Defeat Jets With Four Goal First Period

8 hours ago

Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone (Photo- Vegas Golden Knights via Twitter)
After their first loss of the season to the Calgary Flames, the Vegas Golden Knights (4-1-0, eight points) rebounded at home with a 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets (2-2-0, four points) Thursday evening.

A record-tying four-goal first period propelled the Golden Knights to their fourth victory of the season.

Back in the lineup for the Golden Knights was forward Michael Amadio, who drew in for Paul Cotter. Adin Hill got the start in net, stopped 26 of 28, and even took a minor penalty for interference.

It was an eventful first period, with ‘Vegas Lights’ by Panic! at the Disco playing four times. Jack Eichel scored twice in the period alone. His first goal came off the rush on a three-on-one with Reilly Smith and Phil Kessel, the linemates he has played with since training camp.

 

Re-inserted into the lineup, Amadio had a strong game. On the forecheck, he was winning puck battles and forcing turnovers. His play set up William Karlsson for the Golden Knight’s second goal of the game.

Jonathan Marchessault added an assist, his first of the season.

The Golden Knights kept rolling in the first period with a fortuitous goal from Chandler Stephenson. Using his speed as always, Stephenson entered the Jets’ zone and shot a puck off Brenden Dillon’s stick, which went in. The Jets were on their heels for the majority of the first period.

 

 

On a four-on-four opportunity that took place after two goalie interference penalties, one drawn by Adin Hill and one given to Hill, the Golden Knights scored again. David Rittich misplayed the puck on a pass attempt, and it went right to the Golden Knight’s best player. Eichel scored with a laser wrist shot.

The second period was a lot less entertaining than the first, as the Golden Knights played a mostly structured game to kill off minutes on the clock. The only goal of the frame came with the Jets cutting the VGK’s lead as Pierre-Luc Dubois scored on a juicy rebound Hill would like to have not given up.

Marchessault had a nice neutral zone reverse hit on Dillion, a noted bruiser in the NHL. The medieval maniacs at T-Mobile Arena started the wave, as one does when things get quiet in a win.

The Golden Knights continued their strong defensive game in the third but let in a lucky goal on the Jets’ end. Neal Pionk’s skate deflected in Josh Morrissey’s pass to put the game within two.

Rittich went to the bench with just under four minutes remaining in the game. Eichel missed out on a prime opportunity for the hat trick, and even Hill went for the ENG. In the end, it was Marchessault who scored on the empty net to round out the Golden Knight’s 5-2 win.

 https://youtube.com/shorts/J9JgJXgW5bQ?feature=share

VHN’s Player of the Game: Jack Eichel

Eichel scored two goals off quality chances in the first period. Both were opportunistic goals, but the fact that he put both of them in the net makes all the difference. After being held off the scoresheet against the Flames, Eichel is back on track for the widely projected 100-point season.

Up Next: The Golden Knights will continue their three-game homestand Saturday against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche. The game will be at 7:00 pm at T-Mobile Arena.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion.
Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

