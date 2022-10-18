Golden Knights Gameday 4: Stone v Stone: Lines and Notes vs Flames

Both the Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, six points) and Calgary Flames (2-0-0, four points) will look to keep their perfect records intact Tuesday night as they meet for the first time in 2022-23.

The Golden Knights will finish up their mini two-game road trip to Seattle and Calgary before returning home for a three-game homestand. After having the night off against the Kraken, Logan Thompson is expected to start for the Golden Knights. Jakob Markstrom will start for the Flames.

No other lineup changes are expected for the Golden Knights. Laurent Brossoit remains injured, and Michael Amadio, Jake Leschyshyn, and Ben Hutton will likely be healthy scratches once more.

What to Watch For

New Look Flames

The Calgary Flames hit the shuffle button this off-season after they lost Johnny Gaudreau to free agency and then traded Matthew Tkachuk. This is a very different Flames team with Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau, and Mackenzie Weegar. One thing is for sure, they will still be playoff contenders.

Rivalry Brewing?

With the Flames being a playoff contender yet again, I could see a bit of a rivalry start to develop between them and the Golden Knights. Both will be fighting for Pacific Division points. Having tough players to play against, such as Nazem Kadri and Milan Lucic, will also serve as some entertainment.

With the San Jose Sharks fading, the Golden Knights really lack a true rival in the NHL. They will never pass the Edmonton Oilers as the Flames’ no. 1 rival, but I could see the VGK getting into a bit of a rivalry with both Alberta teams as they and the VGK are likely the top three teams in the Pacific Division.

Stone v Stone

A battle between brothers will be featured at the Scotiabank Saddledome Tuesday, with both Mark Stone and Michael Stone playing against one another. With a three-point first period against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, Michael Stone has more points on the season than his brother Mark.

Both players are looking for strong seasons as Mark is coming off off-season back surgery, and Michael made the Flames team out of training camp on a professional tryout.

Projected Vegas Golden Knights Line Combinations

Reilly Smith- Jack Eichel- Phil Kessel

Brett Howden- Chandler Stephenson- Mark Stone (c)

Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson- Paul Cotter

William Carrier- Nicolas Roy- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson/Adin Hill

Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams

PP1: Stone, Eichel, Stephenson, Smith, Theodore

PP2: Roy, Karlsson, Marchessault, Kessel, Pietrangelo

PK1: Roy, Stephenson, McNabb, Pietrangelo

PK2: Karlsson, Stone, Martinez, Whitecloud

IR/Scratches

Jake Leschyshyn, Michael Amadio, Ben Hutton, Laurent Brossoit

Projected Flames Line Combinations

Jonathan Huberdeau- Elias Lindholm- Tyler Toffoli

Dillon Dube- Nazem Kadri- Andrew Mangiapane

Blake Coleman- Mikael Backlund- Trevor Lewis

Milan Lucic- Kevin Rooney- Brett Ritchie

Mackenzie Weegar- Chris Tanev

Noah Hanifin- Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov- Michael Stone

Jacob Markstrom/Dan Vladar

Flames Special Teams

PP1- Lindholm, Kadri, Toffoli, Huberdeau, Andersson

PP2- Mangiapane, Backlund, Dube, Hanifin, Weegar

PK1- Lindholm, Coleman, Hanifin, Weegar

PK2- Backlund, Toffoli, Andersson, Tanev

IR/Scratches

Oliver Kylington, Adam Ruzicka, Connor Mackey

How to Watch/Listen

6:00 pm on AT&T Sportsnet, ESPN+, and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.