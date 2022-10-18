Medieval Maniac Morning: Fleury Trade Talk, Reverse Retros Soon?

We’ve changed the name of the daily once. According to in-arena host Bruce Cusick, the Golden Knight’s fanbase is called the Medieval Maniacs. So we’re playing off that, but open to suggestions. Neither my name nor the VGK have any fun alliteration with the words “daily, links, or wrap.” Stefen’s lucky.

Anyway, the Golden Knights play their second straight road game Tuesday evening against the Calgary Flames at 6:00 pm. Stay tuned for coverage of that. In the meantime, here’s your daily dose of news and notes from around the hockey world.

Vegas Golden Knights

Minnesota: The trade narratives have seemingly changed once more regarding Marc-Andre Fleury.

Vegas: With Paul Cotter’s emergence, the Vegas Golden Knights will have an extra NHL forward or two.

Reverse Retros: The second batch of the NHL’s reverse retro jerseys are rumored to be unveiled this week. Here’s a refresher on what the Golden Knight’s jersey is projected to look like, as well as a new mock-up design released within the last couple of weeks.

Washington: To go off this rumor, Darcy Kuemper and the Washington Capitals are seemingly testing out some new reverse retro-inspired equipment.

Clip of the Day: Heads up!

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Calgary: The Golden Knights will play the Calgary Flames tonight on the road. Similar to the VGK, they have their own Stone, who is performing well early on in the season.

Boston: Signed to a new contract Jake DeBrusk is having a secure, strong start to the season.

Florida: Due to salary cap issues, the Florida Panthers are playing down a man. What’s next?

Detroit: Tyler Bertuzzi is now out for the Detroit Red Wings for 4-6 weeks.

Dallas: The Jake Oettinger era has officially begun for the Dallas Stars.

San Jose: How Doug Wilson established the San Jose Shark’s family culture.

Philadelphia: Rasmus Ristolainen has been placed on injured reserve by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Toronto: The Arizona Coyotes upset the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday night with a 4-2 win.