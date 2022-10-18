Six Penalties in One Period Sink Golden Knights, Lose First Game

The Vegas Golden Knights (3-1-0, six points) suffered their first loss of the 2022-23 season Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames (3-0-0, six points) by a score of 3-2. This snaps the Golden Knight’s three-game winning streak to start the season, which is still tied for the most wins to start a season.

It was a fast-paced and entertaining game between two of the top teams in the Pacific Division. Both were trying to keep their undefeated streaks alive to start the season and gain ground in the Pacific.

A rough six-penalty second period sunk the Golden Knights as the Flames scored two powerplay goals.

Logan Thompson started the game for the Golden Knights after Adin Hill got the last matchup against the Seattle Kraken. He was amazing, with two unbelievable saves. Outside of this, there were no other lineup changes for the VGK. Jakob Markstrom played for the Flames.

For the second time in as many games, the Golden Knight’s fourth line scored the first goal of the game. After a Flames turnover, William Carrier scored on a wrist shot that Markstrom would like to have back.

not exactly a routine fly ball 😜 pic.twitter.com/K0xbo5iqPq — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 19, 2022

The Flame’s speed put pressure on the Golden Knights all night. Thompson was forced to make his first stellar save of the night in the first period. In what could be considered an early save-of-the-year candidate, he lunged out to make a glove save on Tyler Toffoli.

Yeah hi, we'd like to submit an early Save of the Year entry? 😵 pic.twitter.com/6jT58shalI — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 19, 2022

The Golden Knights added to their lead late in the first period with a goal from Brett Howden. It was a simple tipped point shot from Brayden McNabb that found the back of the net for Howden’s first goal of the season.

Born in Calgary in 1998, scores in Calgary in 2022 👏 pic.twitter.com/sgCz9U91k3 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 19, 2022

The second period is where things got wild for the Golden Knights. Against the Flames, they played with fire, taking six penalties in the second period. Not only this, but these penalties were to key penalty killers such as McNabb, Alec Martinez, and Zach Whitecloud.

The Flames put the puck in the net three times on the powerplay, but only two goals counted. Their first came from Elias Lindholm but was called back after VGK video coach Tommy Cruz noticed goalie interference on Nazem Kadri.

Lindholm did not have to wait long to get a goal back, as he scored on the Flames‘ third powerplay of the night. Toffoli, who Thompson stopped in the first period with a miraculous save, also scored on the powerplay to tie things.

With the VGK taking 12 minutes of penalties in a single period, it was hard for the offense to get going. Guys like Phil Kessel and Jack Eichel, who don’t play on the penalty kill, were glued to the bench for the majority of the second frame.

The Golden Knights were given two makeup calls in the third period but were unable to score on either. Reilly Smith hit a crossbar halfway through the third.

Thompson made his second miraculous save of the night, this time on Kadri. It was another diving save that was somehow better than the first on Toffoli.

With the Golden Knight’s offense struggling since the start of the second period and Thompson having to stand on his head to make things close, it was only a matter of time before the Flames scored to take the lead. Mikael Backlund did with 4:29 left in the game, and the Flames won the game 3-2 win.

VHN’s Player of the Game: Logan Thompson

You gotta feel for LT tonight. He did everything he could to give his team a chance to succeed. But there comes a point where even the best goalies in the NHL break, and over 40 shots and six penalties in one period will do that.

Up Next: The Golden Knights will return home for a three-game homestand starting with a Thursday night game against the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 pm.