Golden Knights Daily: Pacific Division Agitators, and Goaltending Battle

Today is a strange day. Despite the NHL starting its season last week, there are no games on the schedule from any of the 32 NHL teams.

We’ll have coverage of the Golden Knight’s next game against the Flames on Tuesday, as well as some articles about Marc-Andre Fleury and Phil Kessel in the near future.

As for now, here’s what happening in the hockey world. Enjoy your Sunday everyone.

Vegas Golden Knights

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy has been satisfied with his team’s goaltending, which he says he has planned out for the month of October. After Saturday night’s win over the Seattle Kraken, he went as far as to say that both Logan Thompson and Adin Hill have not let in a bad goal so far.

Seattle: That and more with our VHN takeaways on last night’s game against the Kraken.

With Robin Lehner out for the season, the Golden Knights have three unproven goaltenders trying to emerge as a starter. They are Logan Thompson, Adin Hill, and Laurent Brossoit. Hill and LT have made their cases on the young season as to why they should start, and Laurent Brossoit is getting healthy.

Logan Thompson’s Case: A 27-save shutout win over the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0 at home.

Adin Hill’s Case: A 31-save win over the Seattle Kraken on the road 5-2.

Laurent Brossoit has been participating in team practices and is now facing shots in regular drills.

Bottom Six: Paul Cotter’s emergence in the Golden Knight’s lineup means a healthy bottom-six battle.

Clip of the Day: Towards the end of last night’s game, Brandon Tanev of the Kraken tried to stir up something with Golden Knight’s captain Mark Stone.

Mark Stone and Brandon Tanev jawing at each other on the bench. pic.twitter.com/dHM8IERysZ — Emerald City Hockey (@EmeraldCityHky) October 16, 2022

Pacific Division Agitators: Tanev missed most of last season with an ACL injury. This interaction got me thinking as to who the updated Pacific Division agitators are. So here’s my little notebook and which players the opposing team should watch out for and always take note of when they are on the ice.

When I say ‘agitator,’ I don’t necessarily mean a fighter but rather a pest player who can stir up things.

EDM- Evander Kane CGY- Nazem Kadri, Milan Lucic, Chris Tanev, LAK- Drew Doughty, Brendan Lemieux VAN- Tyler Myers SEA- Brandon Tanev, Jamie Oleksiak, SJS- none ANA- none.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Minnesota: Uh oh- Marc-Andre Fleury is getting booed by Minnesota Wild fans

Marc-Andre Fleury on the boos from the crowd: “I don’t blame them. I’d boo myself. I was not good.” He said it’ll be hard to sleep tonight. #MNWild — Dane Mizutani (@DaneMizutani) October 16, 2022

Washington: The Capitals have signed Sonny Milano to a one-year league minimum deal.

Pittsburgh: Traded to Pittsburgh in the Phil Kessel trade, PO Joseph is getting comfortable with the Penguins.

Boston: Another injury for the Boston Bruins- this time, it’s Brandon Carlo with an upper-body injury.

San Jose: Doug Wilson has officially passed the torch as San Jose Sharks GM to Mike Grier.

Long Island: The New York Islanders smoked the Anaheim Ducks 7-1 on Saturday.