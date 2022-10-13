Golden Knights Win: A Lucky Fedora & Logan Thompson Deliver 1-0 Shutout Over Blackhawks

The Vegas Golden Knights (2-0-0, 4 points) defeated the Chicago Blackhawks (0-2-0, 0 points) Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena 1-0 to usher in the ‘Golden Age’ for the team’s home opener.

It was a tight game between two teams playing their second game of the season. Logan Thompson stopped 27 of 27 for his first shutout of the season. Paul Cotter scored the team’s only goal.

Here’s how it went down.

Will Carrier and Nicolas Hague returned to the lineup for the VGK. Michael Amadio and Ben Hutton, who played in the win against the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday night, were scratched.

The first period was a sloppy one for both teams. There were several turnovers, bad passes, and opportunistic chances for both sides. Despite being the second game of the season for both teams, it looked like they were still getting their feet underneath them early on in the season.

The fourth line for the Golden Knights, led by Nicolas Roy got a good chance, but Keegan Kolesar was unable to capitalize. Paul Cotter, Jonathan Marchessault, and William Karlsson had some good chances.

Thompson bailed out the Golden Knights frequently with a ton of desperation saves, looking like a veteran goaltender in the National Hockey League. The home crowd responded favorably to his play.

Logan Thompson saves to end the period pic.twitter.com/ePGL6613V9 — Karlo (@Sumdood88) October 14, 2022

Thompson had several great saves, such as one on Colin Blackwell after a puck hit a ref, a pad-stacking save on a rebound chance, and a stellar glove save moving from left to right.

Another player who played primarily with the Henderson Silver Knights last season, Paul Cotter, got the Golden Knight’s first goal of the game. After winning the best-dressed award at the Gold Carpet, Cotter scored out of the box on a two-on-one chance with Reilly Smith. The fedora worked.

The VGK were almost able to score again after the second line, led by Mark Stone, forced a turnover. Stone fed Brayden McNabb, who got Alex Stalock to come out of his net so much he was practically in Summerlin. Good desperation defense from the Blackhawks prevented the VGK from scoring again.

In the third, the Golden Knights did well with puck possession. Cotter’s line had a couple of solid chances. But a mixture of puck luck and goaltending prevented them from adding to their lead.

The Blackhawks pulled Stalock for the extra attacker late in the game. Eichel hit the empty cage, but not where he wanted to, as he hit the post, and the 1-0 game continued. There were several chances where the VGK missed the empty net.

Time eventually ran out with the Golden Knights winning with just one goal.

The Golden Knights will return to the road as they will play the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 7:00 pm.

VHN’s Player of the Game: Paul Cotter

Gotta go with the good story; Paul Cotter continues to impress with the Golden Knights, whether it be fashion, hitting or goal scoring. He’s staying in the lineup for Bruce Cassidy and the Golden Knights.

Thompson gets a very close honorable mention. But for the story alone, Cotter prevails.