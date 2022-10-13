Golden Knights Daily: Gold Carpet Preview, Reverse Retros, and More

Tonight is the night, ladies and gentlemen. The Vegas Golden Knights continue season six with their first game at The Fortress tonight at 7:00 pm against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks are coming off a loss to the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche. The Golden Knights are coming off a dramatic win over the LA Kings, thanks to Mark Stone.

We’ll have coverage from practice, the gold carpet, and the game itself today. Stay tuned!

Vegas Golden Knights

Practice Updates: It was an optional morning skate for the VGK Thursday. Injured players Will Carrier and Laurent Brossoit were present, as well as Nicolas Hague. Logan Thompson is expected to start, and both Carrier and Paul Cotter are expected to dress, which leaves Michael Amadio as a healthy scratch.

The return of Nicolas Hague also means Ben Hutton is likely a scratch as well.

Gold Carpet Preview: The Golden Knights will be hosting a special event for their season opener tonight. Starting at 3:30 pm from Toshiba Plaza, right outside of T-Mobile Arena, the Gold Carpet will return after a three-year absence. Fans can greet players and coaches on their way to the rink. Gold is encouraged.

Reverse Retros: Another look at what could potentially be the Golden Knight’s new reverse retro jerseys.

October: A closer look into Golden Knight’s career numbers in the month of October.

LA: First impressions from the Golden Knight’s win over the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday.

Clip of the Day: Awesome moment here between the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks. Jack Johnson, who was on the Avalanche’s 2022 Stanley Cup Championship team, re-joined his teammates one last time to watch the banner go up at Ball Arena Wednesday night.

Here’s the entire Stanley Cup Banner raising video.

NHL News, Opening Rosters, and National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh: Penguins fourth-line center Teddy Blueger has been ruled out for opening night.

Boston: Jake DeBrusk left the Boston Bruin’s game against the Washington Capitals and did not return.

Washington: Darcy Kuemper made his debut with the Capitals, which he is “not happy” with.

Colorado: After their Stanley Cup banner, the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Chicago Blackhawks.

San Jose: When will we see Sharks’ prospects William Eklund and Thomas Bordeleau in the NHL?

Long Island: Buckle up for Brocktober! Brock Nelson has historically good numbers this month.

Philly: Apparently, 200 members of Tony DeAngelo’s family will be at the Philadelphia Flyers’ opener.

Calgary: Why the Calgary Flames won’t name a captain this season after Mark Giordano’s departure.

Montreal: Unable to play once more, Carey Price received a standing ovation from Canadiens fans.